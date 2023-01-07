Shailene Woodley Used to Question How Much She Could Be Herself

Shailene Woodley has earned a number of monikers over the course of her career. In the media, she’s often thought of as a “hippy” or someone who leads a “crunchy granola” lifestyle. Woodley has made headlines for her alternative ways of living. In the past decade, she’s promoted everything from living out of a carry-on suitcase to eating clay to foraging her own water and cheese . And while the actor seems comfortable sharing her unique lifestyle today, that wasn’t always the case.

Shailene Woodley started her career as an actor at the young age of 6

One look at Woodley’s resume, and it’s clear that she’s been working as an actor for quite a while. In fact, the entertainer got her start in Hollywood when she was only 6 years old. But she really started gaining recognition when she was cast in TV shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and films like The Descendants and The Spectacular Now . Suddenly, Woodley was tasked with navigating the spotlight and her personal ethos and identity in the public eye. She admits that, at times, she struggled with how much of herself she should share in interviews.

The movie star used to question if she could truly be herself in the entertainment industry

“I think at some point I was kind of questioning how much I could really be myself [in interviews], but at the end of the day we have a set number of days to be alive,” Woodley explained while speaking with Vanity Fair . “And I want to own my day before my day owns me. I want to be the best version of myself in all scenarios—regardless of whether it is a good or bad scenario. Part of that is just being fully and authentically me.”

Woodley is intent on living a life that makes her happy instead of focusing on what other people think of her

Being authentic led Woodley to make some choices that some people might view as unorthodox. From using fruits and veggies in lieu of traditional makeup on red carpets to embracing a nomadic lifestyle, Woodley’s choices can seem out of the ordinary. But rather than focusing on how other people may perceive her, she seems content to block out the noise and do things that feel right to her.

“Hollywood is image-focused, but I live for me,” Woodley explained. “It’s none of my business what other people think of me, just like it isn’t your business what I think of you. We get to do ourselves. I do you and you do me. I live by that and I really believe that. That makes me happiest and is what I want to continue to be doing.” Clearly, Woodley has figured out a path that works for her, her career, and her happiness.