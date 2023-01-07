ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Shailene Woodley Used to Question How Much She Could Be Herself

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Shailene Woodley has earned a number of monikers over the course of her career. In the media, she’s often thought of as a “hippy” or someone who leads a “crunchy granola” lifestyle. Woodley has made headlines for her alternative ways of living. In the past decade, she’s promoted everything from living out of a carry-on suitcase to eating clay to foraging her own water and cheese . And while the actor seems comfortable sharing her unique lifestyle today, that wasn’t always the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzf8e_0k70e41x00
Shailene Woodley | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley started her career as an actor at the young age of 6

One look at Woodley’s resume, and it’s clear that she’s been working as an actor for quite a while. In fact, the entertainer got her start in Hollywood when she was only 6 years old. But she really started gaining recognition when she was cast in TV shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and films like The Descendants and The Spectacular Now . Suddenly, Woodley was tasked with navigating the spotlight and her personal ethos and identity in the public eye. She admits that, at times, she struggled with how much of herself she should share in interviews.

The movie star used to question if she could truly be herself in the entertainment industry

“I think at some point I was kind of questioning how much I could really be myself [in interviews], but at the end of the day we have a set number of days to be alive,” Woodley explained while speaking with Vanity Fair . “And I want to own my day before my day owns me. I want to be the best version of myself in all scenarios—regardless of whether it is a good or bad scenario. Part of that is just being fully and authentically me.”

Woodley is intent on living a life that makes her happy instead of focusing on what other people think of her

Being authentic led Woodley to make some choices that some people might view as unorthodox. From using fruits and veggies in lieu of traditional makeup on red carpets to embracing a nomadic lifestyle, Woodley’s choices can seem out of the ordinary. But rather than focusing on how other people may perceive her, she seems content to block out the noise and do things that feel right to her.

Related

‘Big Little Lies’ Stars Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern Are Like Family

“Hollywood is image-focused, but I live for me,” Woodley explained. “It’s none of my business what other people think of me, just like it isn’t your business what I think of you. We get to do ourselves. I do you and you do me. I live by that and I really believe that. That makes me happiest and is what I want to continue to be doing.” Clearly, Woodley has figured out a path that works for her, her career, and her happiness.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
Looper

Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together

"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
toofab.com

Anna Kendrick Tells Dax Shepard She Thought His Wife Kristen Bell Never Liked Her

"I really feel like I have a comically shocked look on my face," said Kendrick after Dax revealed his insight. Dax Shepard was able to put one long-simmering misperception to bed for Anna Kendrick after the actress appeared on his "Armchair Expert" podcast this week and claimed she always kinda felt like his wife Kristen Bell simply didn't like her.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch

Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
GEORGIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

258K+
Followers
125K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy