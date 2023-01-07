Louisville Secures Commitment from Top-10 '24 LB T.J. Capers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of signing several high-profile prospects in the Class of 2023, the Louisville football program is continuing that momentum into the next cycle.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus outside linebacker T.J. Capers, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Already holding 23 total Division I scholarship offers as a junior, he chose Louisville over finalists Miami, Georgia, USC and Colorado.

Capers was originally offered a scholarship by Louisville this past May from now-former head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff. He was able to visit campus twice: over the summer for the 502 BBQ and for the game against Pitt. Even though the Cardinals hired a new head coach in Jeff Brohm last month after Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Capers' interest in UofL did not waver, thanks mainly to the relationship he has with recruiting coordinator John Herron.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher was already a highly-ranked prospect when rankings for the 2024 cycle were first released early in the summer, and he has only been trending upwards ever since. He currently ranks as high as the No. 5 prospect in the nation according to Rivals, as well as their top-ranked outside linebacker, and is the No. 7 prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Not only is landing Capers a massive early recruiting win for Brohm, from a rankings standpoint, it's the biggest for Louisville in the modern recruiting era. He sports a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9951, surpassing UofL's highest-rated all-time recruit, Class of 2003 running back Michael Bush, who had a Composite rating of 0.9942.

In 11 games logged by MaxPreps during his junior year at Columbus, Capers tallied 40 tackles (28 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He helped lead the Explorers to a 14-1 overall record, securing a Florida Class 4M State Championship and the MaxPreps No. 23 national ranking.

Louisville is now up to a two-man 2024 recruiting class, with Capers joining Homestead (Fla.) HS running back Isaac Brown, who committed back in early August. Last month, the Cardinals signed 12 of their 13 high school commits as part of the current cycle's early signing period.

(Photo of T.J. Capers via Instagram)

