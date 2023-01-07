ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Secures Commitment from Top-10 '24 LB T.J. Capers

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39W89N_0k70dyyF00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of signing several high-profile prospects in the Class of 2023, the Louisville football program is continuing that momentum into the next cycle.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus outside linebacker T.J. Capers, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. Already holding 23 total Division I scholarship offers as a junior, he chose Louisville over finalists Miami, Georgia, USC and Colorado.

Capers was originally offered a scholarship by Louisville this past May from now-former head coach Scott Satterfield and his staff. He was able to visit campus twice: over the summer for the 502 BBQ and for the game against Pitt. Even though the Cardinals hired a new head coach in Jeff Brohm last month after Satterfield left for Cincinnati, Capers' interest in UofL did not waver, thanks mainly to the relationship he has with recruiting coordinator John Herron.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher was already a highly-ranked prospect when rankings for the 2024 cycle were first released early in the summer, and he has only been trending upwards ever since. He currently ranks as high as the No. 5 prospect in the nation according to Rivals, as well as their top-ranked outside linebacker, and is the No. 7 prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Not only is landing Capers a massive early recruiting win for Brohm, from a rankings standpoint, it's the biggest for Louisville in the modern recruiting era. He sports a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9951, surpassing UofL's highest-rated all-time recruit, Class of 2003 running back Michael Bush, who had a Composite rating of 0.9942.

In 11 games logged by MaxPreps during his junior year at Columbus, Capers tallied 40 tackles (28 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He helped lead the Explorers to a 14-1 overall record, securing a Florida Class 4M State Championship and the MaxPreps No. 23 national ranking.

Louisville is now up to a two-man 2024 recruiting class, with Capers joining Homestead (Fla.) HS running back Isaac Brown, who committed back in early August. Last month, the Cardinals signed 12 of their 13 high school commits as part of the current cycle's early signing period.

(Photo of T.J. Capers via Instagram)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Cards in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Roundup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A wild week 18 is now officially in the books, and the National Football League's 2022 regular season has now officially reached its end. While several former Louisville football players dealt with injuries all season long, 12 former Cardinals were still able to see the field in a regular season game this year. Three of them even cracked the NFL Playoffs and have a shot at a Super Bowl title.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life

Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
LouisvilleReport

From The Pink Seats: Episode 87 - We're Not Going Anywhere w/Zach Soskin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got another very special guest in store this week on "From The Pink Seats." On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome Voltage Management co-founder Zach Soskin to the show to talk NIL, sports marketing, connections to Louisville, and so much more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Obituary: Annita G. Cox

EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
BEDFORD, IN
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy