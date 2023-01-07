ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'23 TE Jamari Johnson Reaffirms Commitment to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
 4 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite late pushes from other schools, one of the Louisville football program's longest-tenures commitments in the Class of 2023 is staying in the fold.

Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he is sticking with and signing with the Cardinals. He chose them primarily over Oregon, but had also been considering Cincinnati and Pitt.

Johnson has been committed to Louisville since Apr. 5, behind only Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain for the longest time in the fold with the Cardinals. But as the year progressed, Oregon started to creep into the picture and became a major player in his recruitment.

He visited Eugene, Ore. when the Ducks played UCLA in late October, and made a return visit to Oregon during the weekend before last month's early signing period, on top of visiting Louisville. Johnson was originally slated to announce that he was officially a Cardinal during the first day of the early signing period, but opted to delay his announcement to the All-American Bowl.

Retaining Johnson is a huge boost for Louisville's recruiting class and their long-term offensive potential under new head coach Jeff Brohm. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end ranked as the No. 30 player in the state of California and No. 421 prospect in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

With Johnson officially in the fold, Louisville has now signed every one of their 13 verbal commitments in the Class of 2023. It ranks as high as the No. 30 recruiting class in the cycle, according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Jamari Johnson: Robert Casillas - Daily Breeze)

