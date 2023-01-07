Kaia Gerber Aims For Simplicity in Tulle Dress and Peep-Toe Pumps at Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Dinner

Kaia Gerber attended Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. The budding model was dressed in a simplistic all-black ensemble for the occasion along with peep-toe footwear to boot.

Gerber’s ensemble was mainly comprised of a strappy black maxi gown made of tulle. The floor-length garment featured a plunging neckline and thin shoulder straps, the fitted bodice giving way to a flowing A-line skirt. The “Babylon” actress carried a shiny circular black clutch with gold hardware that matched the studs that accompanied her dress. Although subdued, the runway model’s accessories packed a punch, especially when paired with such a simple dress.

Gerber wore her long brown hair parted down the middle, the ends embellished with loose waves. It seems like a no-brainer that the daughter of famed supermodel Cindy Crawford would be a style savant, sporting a range of styles and doing so effortlessly much like her mother.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Completing Gerber’s look was a set of matt black peep-toe pumps. The silhouette had a small open-toes and chunky outsole that sat atop what appeared to be stiletto heels.

For footwear, Gerber often keeps her styles classic and casual, much like this outfit. The model can regularly be seen in white Vans or Converse sneakers, as well as neutral boots and loafers by Alohas, Celine and Dr. Martens. For more formal events, she frequently wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in similar shades, as well as metallic tones, by Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

