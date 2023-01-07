Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury. The free agent market is dwindling...
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain Interested' In Dealing For Former All-Star Middle Infielder
Should the Red Sox swing a trade for the former All-Star?
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infielders, these three players would make a lot of sense.
Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight
At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Same doctor responsible for Mets, Giants failing Carlos Correa physical
The Mets used the same doctor as the Giants on Carlos Correa’s failed physical according to the shortstop’s agent Scott Boras. The Carlos Correa saga still has some twists to deliver, even after the shortstop officially signed a six-year deal to return to the Twins on Wednesday. It...
Cubs Injury News: Codi Heuer expected back as early as June
Relief depth isn't a major area of concern for the Cubs heading into 2023, but getting a guy with the stuff of Codi Heuer before we even wrap up the first half would be welcome, regardless. And, according to a report from the Sun Times' Maddie Lee, that could become reality this summer as the right-hander continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
NBA Insider Reveals Key Reason The Chicago Bulls Haven't Blown Up Their Roster
The Chicago Bulls are in no rush to make moves.
Exclusive: Interview With Cubs Infielder Alcántara
Inside the Cubs sat down for a quick chat with Chicago Cubs infielder Sergio Alcántara just prior to him taking the field for Licey in the Dominican Winter League.
Chicago Cubs News: Tom Ricketts expectations, Nelson Velazquez, and more
The Chicago Cubs Convention returns this weekend and it marks the unofficial start to the 2023 season for the team. It is the first time since 2020 that Cubs fans will be able to gather and meet Cubs' players, prospects, and executives. Along with the convention, there will also be a return of the Ricketts' Family session on Saturday at the event.
One NFL team is already showing interest in Chicago Bears executive
Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.
3 under-the-radar Cubs prospects that could make an impact in 2023
Barring any out-of-nowhere trades and the smaller relief signings, the Chicago Cubs seem to be done with the bulk of their offseason shopping. It's been a fruitful trip through free agency, even if the team didn't address quite all their needs (like, say, a power bat). Now, though, it's a good time to start looking inward to see who the Cubs have on the farm that can come up throughout the season to provide some extra help.
Chicago Cubs will hate Carlos Correa's contract with the Minnesota Twins
For the third time this offseason, free-agent shortstop and rumored Chicago Cubs' target Carlos Correa has a new deal. After previous deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets were erased due to each team's medical staff having an issue with an ankle injury Correa suffered in 2014, the Minnesota Twins have now become the third team this offseason in which the shortstop has agreed to terms with on a new contract.
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
Comments / 0