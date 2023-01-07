ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season

These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight

At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Comparing Twins' offseason with rest of the division

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Twins pushed to participate at the very top of the free-agent market this offseason, they were left empty-handed in terms of the significant names they hoped could fill the Carlos Correa-shaped void left by the star shortstop’s departure (though Correa's deal with the Mets still remains in limbo with talks between Minnesota and Correa reportedly accelerating, as of this writing).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs Injury News: Codi Heuer expected back as early as June

Relief depth isn't a major area of concern for the Cubs heading into 2023, but getting a guy with the stuff of Codi Heuer before we even wrap up the first half would be welcome, regardless. And, according to a report from the Sun Times' Maddie Lee, that could become reality this summer as the right-hander continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Tom Ricketts expectations, Nelson Velazquez, and more

The Chicago Cubs Convention returns this weekend and it marks the unofficial start to the 2023 season for the team. It is the first time since 2020 that Cubs fans will be able to gather and meet Cubs' players, prospects, and executives. Along with the convention, there will also be a return of the Ricketts' Family session on Saturday at the event.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

One NFL team is already showing interest in Chicago Bears executive

Chicago Bears executive Ian Cunningham is already on the radar as a general manager candidate. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and his staff have a big offseason ahead of them as they clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft and have a lot of cap space to work with.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 under-the-radar Cubs prospects that could make an impact in 2023

Barring any out-of-nowhere trades and the smaller relief signings, the Chicago Cubs seem to be done with the bulk of their offseason shopping. It's been a fruitful trip through free agency, even if the team didn't address quite all their needs (like, say, a power bat). Now, though, it's a good time to start looking inward to see who the Cubs have on the farm that can come up throughout the season to provide some extra help.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs will hate Carlos Correa's contract with the Minnesota Twins

For the third time this offseason, free-agent shortstop and rumored Chicago Cubs' target Carlos Correa has a new deal. After previous deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets were erased due to each team's medical staff having an issue with an ankle injury Correa suffered in 2014, the Minnesota Twins have now become the third team this offseason in which the shortstop has agreed to terms with on a new contract.
CHICAGO, IL
