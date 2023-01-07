Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
Miami Offers South Florida QB and Flame Thrower Austin Simmons
Austin Simmons is one of the most gifted young quarterbacks in the country.
Miami football 2 transfer portal WR targets with 1 upcoming visit
The Miami football program will receive a visit from USC transfer wide receiver Gary Bryant per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. Syracuse transfer WR Damien Alford is another potential prospect for Miami. The Miami football program has missed out on several transfer WRs in the month-plus since the portal opened.
Recruiting expert expects Samson Okunlola immediate impact
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will be a future anchor of the Miami offensive line with fellow 2023 five-star OT signee Francis Mauigoa. Okunlola impressed at the All-American Bowl last week. Steve Wiltfong the Director of Football Recruiting for 247 Sports expects Okunlola to make an immediate impact for Miami.
2024 Miami Recruiting Storylines
Can the Hurricanes come up with another top recruiting class in 2024?
Miami Hurricanes Land Transfer Portal Commitment From Branson Deen, Purdue Defensive Tackle
The Hurricanes have been looking for more help at the defensive tackle position. Former Purdue Boilermaker Branson Deen answers the call.
Darrell Jackson Enrolls At FSU, He Won't Be Making Rumored Miami Hurricanes Return
The Miami Hurricanes made an attempt to bring the transfer defensive tackle back to The U, but he made his enrollment at Florida State official on Monday morning.
calleochonews.com
The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize
Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Miami
There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Miami. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Magic City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes. After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results...
Footage released of Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident from November (Video)
The body cam footage of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a plane at Miami International Airport in November was released. Odell Beckham Jr. had to be escorted off a plane in Miami the Sunday after Thanksgiving and now we have video of how it all went down.
Sushi By Scratch Opens In Miami
Michelin-Starred Sushi Concept Moves Into Permanent New Space
multihousingnews.com
Atlantic | Pacific Breaks Ground on 616-Unit Miami Community
The project is considered the largest mixed-income, transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County. Atlantic | Pacific Cos. has broken ground on Atlantic Station, a 616-unit, mixed-income community in Miami that will include 360 workforce housing apartments. Previously known as Block 45, the project is considered the largest single-phase transit-oriented development to ever get underway in Miami-Dade County.
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
calleochonews.com
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive
Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Fat cats are buying up Miami’s 8-figure ‘bargain’ homes
Was Miami’s luxury housing undervalued? Billionaires think so. In July, Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of the Amazon founder, bagged a brace of waterfront Coral Gables mansions, paying $34 million and $44 million for the neighboring homes, for a total spend of $78 million. Then in September, hedgie...
French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him
French isn't taking the blame for the shooting.
communitynewspapers.com
Colonial Palms Plaza on US1 purchased for $70.5 million
Miami-based Limestone Asset Management, via a joint venture with Orion Real Estate Group, purchased/closed on Colonial Palms Plaza, located at 13601–13621 S. Dixie Highway, Miami, FL, 33176, for $70.5 million on Dec. 23, 2022. Limestone Asset Management invests in and acquires real estate properties over all asset classes throughout...
Click10.com
Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school
MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0