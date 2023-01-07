USA Lacrosse Magazine released its 2023 Division I Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans Tuesday, and six Terps were honored. Graduate defender Abby Bosco and senior goalie Emily Sterling were named to the publication’s first team. Bosco, who spent four years at Penn before joining the Terps in 2022, is the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year. She started all 22 games as Maryland’s lead defender and picked up 63 ground balls, the most in Big Ten history. Sterling was also nothing short of sensational, being named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and the IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Sterling’s .531 save percentage and 7.87 goals against average were both second in the nation.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO