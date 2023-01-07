Read full article on original website
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
testudotimes.com
No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana preview
Two of the nation’s best women’s basketball teams will face off Thursday, as No. 9 Maryland travels to take on the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana, which has taken two of the past three meetings in this matchup, will look to continue its winning ways against a Terrapin squad that has rattled off six wins in a row.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.11: Six Maryland women’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans
USA Lacrosse Magazine released its 2023 Division I Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans Tuesday, and six Terps were honored. Graduate defender Abby Bosco and senior goalie Emily Sterling were named to the publication’s first team. Bosco, who spent four years at Penn before joining the Terps in 2022, is the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year. She started all 22 games as Maryland’s lead defender and picked up 63 ground balls, the most in Big Ten history. Sterling was also nothing short of sensational, being named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and the IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Sterling’s .531 save percentage and 7.87 goals against average were both second in the nation.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.10: No. 22 Maryland wrestling falls to Indiana, 17-16, in first Big Ten dual
No. 22 Maryland wrestling has had historical success this season, but in its first Big Ten conference dual, it fell to Indiana, 17-16. Maryland started off the event with a loss at 157 pounds, with No. 33 Michael North dropping the first match to No. 20 Derek Giltcher, 7-3. The Terps answered back at 165 pounds, with John Martin Best beating Tyler Lillard, 4-2, tying Indiana at three.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s basketball leaps into top 10 of AP poll for first time this season, landing at No. 9
Maryland women’s basketball jumped to No. 9 in this week’s AP poll, up four spots from its previous position at No. 13. It’s been an up and down year for the Terps, who began the season at No. 17. They’ve suffered upset losses to Nebraska and DePaul, but have taken down two of the best teams in the nation in No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 4 UConn.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
iheart.com
The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT
A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Towson teen
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
CBS News
Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
wmar2news
Recapping the blizzard of 1996
BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
