College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

No. 9 Maryland women’s basketball at No. 6 Indiana preview

Two of the nation’s best women’s basketball teams will face off Thursday, as No. 9 Maryland travels to take on the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana, which has taken two of the past three meetings in this matchup, will look to continue its winning ways against a Terrapin squad that has rattled off six wins in a row.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
testudotimes.com

MM 1.11: Six Maryland women’s lacrosse players named preseason All-Americans

USA Lacrosse Magazine released its 2023 Division I Women’s Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans Tuesday, and six Terps were honored. Graduate defender Abby Bosco and senior goalie Emily Sterling were named to the publication’s first team. Bosco, who spent four years at Penn before joining the Terps in 2022, is the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year. She started all 22 games as Maryland’s lead defender and picked up 63 ground balls, the most in Big Ten history. Sterling was also nothing short of sensational, being named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and the IWLCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Sterling’s .531 save percentage and 7.87 goals against average were both second in the nation.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 1.10: No. 22 Maryland wrestling falls to Indiana, 17-16, in first Big Ten dual

No. 22 Maryland wrestling has had historical success this season, but in its first Big Ten conference dual, it fell to Indiana, 17-16. Maryland started off the event with a loss at 157 pounds, with No. 33 Michael North dropping the first match to No. 20 Derek Giltcher, 7-3. The Terps answered back at 165 pounds, with John Martin Best beating Tyler Lillard, 4-2, tying Indiana at three.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball leaps into top 10 of AP poll for first time this season, landing at No. 9

Maryland women’s basketball jumped to No. 9 in this week’s AP poll, up four spots from its previous position at No. 13. It’s been an up and down year for the Terps, who began the season at No. 17. They’ve suffered upset losses to Nebraska and DePaul, but have taken down two of the best teams in the nation in No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 4 UConn.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

The Home Stadium for the Baltimore Ravens has a BIG CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT

A major concert announcement will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Director Michael Frenz, and Live Nation DC-Baltimore President Kelly Flanigan will reveal one of this fall’s biggest concerts coming to M&T Bank Stadium. The news has all of us wondering who it's going to be. Want to take a guess? Michael J.
BALTIMORE, MD
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Net

nbc24.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Towson teen

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson teen. Hermonie Quick, 17, is 5’2” tall and weighs 143 pounds. She was last seen in the Towson area wearing a black tank top, leopard pants, and white Crocs. Anyone with information on Hermonie Quick‘a whereabouts...
TOWSON, MD
CBS News

Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Recapping the blizzard of 1996

BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE

