This is the third inmate to die at the Richmond City Jail since November. Three inmates died at the jail in 2022.
A man was shot by Richmond Police Monday morning while they attempted to execute a search warrant during what police described as a "multijurisdictional narcotics investigation."
Richmond officer shoots man during narcotics home search investigation
A man who police believe was holding a gun was shot as officers were executing the search warrant. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, police say.
The vandalisms happened the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022, according to the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office.
nkccnews.com
Ten indicted following New Kent grand jury deliberations
Several individuals were indicted by a grand jury as part of proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court Monday morning:. –Jamal Kareem Brock, 50, of the 800 block of Oliver Hill Way, Richmond, on a solo count of forgery. Brock allegedly forged a check belonging to Martin Control and Equipment Company on Aug. 29, 2022.
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week: Jan. 9, 2023
This week, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers needs the public’s help in locating several wanted fugitives. Keron Hutcherson is a black male, 29 years old, 5 foot 5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. His last known location was in the City of Richmond. He has several felony warrants on file.
Missing Virginia teenager located safely
Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County. She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police.
NBC12
Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.
Chesterfield father arrested after allegedly stabbing adult son in the back
A Chesterfield father was arrested on Tuesday night after Chesterfield Police said he stabbed his son.
NBC12
Chesterfield police search for suspect responsible for vandalizing cars in courts complex
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a suspect responsible for flattening tires in the Chesterfield County Courts Complex. On Sunday, Dec. 18 between 8 and 8:20 p.m., a person was recorded flattening the tires on 12 vehicles including a Sheriff’s vehicle. In a video recorded...
Prince George Police looking for fatal hit-and-run suspect
Police in Prince George County are asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene.
Man found dead on the roadside; police seek driver who hit him
Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed Tiff Pescatello. The 59-year-old Richmond man was hit Monday night.
‘Nobody has done anything’: Woman speaks out after her identity was allegedly stolen
A Richmond woman is speaking out after a decade-long fight and nearly $50,000 worth of debt in an identity theft case.
Man killed in Hanover crash identified, Richmond area seeing uptick in fatal crashes
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 301 in Hanover County, during a time in which the Richmond area has seen an uptick in deadly crashes.
Troopers: Woman shot on I-295 after mystery driver 'began shooting'
A woman was driving on I-295 north in Hopewell just after 12:50 a.m. when "an unknown vehicle approached from behind and began shooting" at her car, according to Virginia State Police.
17-year-old shot, killed in Hopewell, police say
According to the Hopewell Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Oaklawn Boulevard on the night of Monday, Jan. 9.
Police searching for man who stole $5,000 watch from Southpark Mall jewelry store
Police said the man walked into the Jewelry Kings at 254 South Park Mall and asked to try on a $5,000 watch. Once the employee had helped him to put it on, police said the suspect backed away from the counter and left the store without paying.
Chesterfield neighborhood fed up with ‘slumlord’ after repeated code violations
Two weeks after a fire destroyed a Chesterfield rental home, neighbors are pointing the finger at a so-called 'slumlord' that has repeatedly violated county codes.
Trial set for Virginia soldier suing police over violent stop
Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers.
5 free little alternative boxes in Richmond
We've all heard of free little libraries — the boxes where folks can take or leave books — but some fun alternatives are cropping up in Richmond.🦴 Free little dog treats Shane Dowler and his partner added one to their house since it backs up to dog-walking destination Forest Hill Park. "Good Dog" opened last week at his house at Smithdeal Avenue and 42nd Street. The recycled Blockbuster box on Strawberry is one of four in Richmond. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios 📼 Free little Blockbuster Need a DVD or video? There are now four Richmond locations for video trades in repurposed...
