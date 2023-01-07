ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nkccnews.com

Ten indicted following New Kent grand jury deliberations

Several individuals were indicted by a grand jury as part of proceedings in New Kent Circuit Court Monday morning:. –Jamal Kareem Brock, 50, of the 800 block of Oliver Hill Way, Richmond, on a solo count of forgery. Brock allegedly forged a check belonging to Martin Control and Equipment Company on Aug. 29, 2022.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Inmate dies while in custody at Richmond City Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, according to a news release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate died on Wednesday and the Richmond Police Department and Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation.
Axios Richmond

5 free little alternative boxes in Richmond

We've all heard of free little libraries — the boxes where folks can take or leave books — but some fun alternatives are cropping up in Richmond.🦴 Free little dog treats Shane Dowler and his partner added one to their house since it backs up to dog-walking destination Forest Hill Park. "Good Dog" opened last week at his house at Smithdeal Avenue and 42nd Street. The recycled Blockbuster box on Strawberry is one of four in Richmond. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios 📼 Free little Blockbuster Need a DVD or video? There are now four Richmond locations for video trades in repurposed...
RICHMOND, VA

