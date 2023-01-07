ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Valley Breeze

Ronald Joseph Casto Sr. – Lincoln

Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
LINCOLN, RI
Valley Breeze

Joseph I. Monte Jr. – Cumberland

Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Yvette Vadenais – Cumberland

Yvette Vadenais, 83, of Cumberland, R.I., left this world on Jan. 7, 2023, after a brief illness to be with the Lord. Always living in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Victorin and Florette (Ayotte) Vadenais of Vadenais Dairy Farm.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

North Providence swim teams split Div. II opener with Portsmouth

NORTH PROVIDENCE – While almost all the varsity teams at North Providence High concluded December with three or four divisional games or meets under their belts, the school’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams were still counting down the days until their first dual meets of the Division II season.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Valley Breeze

Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket

Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March

PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February. The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

North Providence Library lists programs

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Register online at https://nprovlib.org. • Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Children in grades 6-8 partake in craft projects. Registration required.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Centerpiece art piece at train station is tribute to textile past

PAWTUCKET – When riders start boarding trains at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub on Jan. 23, they won’t be able to miss the giant ball of art hanging in the centerpiece tower out front. Many have speculated that it’s an artist’s interpretation of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

‘This is Pawtucket’ premieres

PAWTUCKET – “This is Pawtucket,” a promotional video highlighting the city as an “ideal destination location” as it awaits the opening of a new soccer stadium and train station, is now available across social media platforms. The video, found by searching the title on YouTube,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Town looks to prevent more zoning relief until ordinance fixed

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council, seeking to protect residents from more undesirable housing developments, is considering an ordinance mandating that no more special zoning relief can be given until officials finish fixing the local zoning ordinance. What’s happening, said Council President Dino Autiello, is because the zoning code...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Mancini Center accepting new memberships

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center is now accepting new memberships for 2023. The cost for North Providence residents is $10 a year and $15 for non-residents. Membership includes free wellness, educational and craft classes, free use of the fitness center, and free use of the billiards,...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Owners of Read-Ott House move toward demolition as court appearance looms

PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion. The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
PAWTUCKET, RI

