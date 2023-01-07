Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr. – Lincoln
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
Valley Breeze
Joseph I. Monte Jr. – Cumberland
Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
Valley Breeze
Yvette Vadenais – Cumberland
Yvette Vadenais, 83, of Cumberland, R.I., left this world on Jan. 7, 2023, after a brief illness to be with the Lord. Always living in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Victorin and Florette (Ayotte) Vadenais of Vadenais Dairy Farm.
Valley Breeze
North Providence swim teams split Div. II opener with Portsmouth
NORTH PROVIDENCE – While almost all the varsity teams at North Providence High concluded December with three or four divisional games or meets under their belts, the school’s boys’ and girls’ swim teams were still counting down the days until their first dual meets of the Division II season.
Valley Breeze
Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket
Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
Valley Breeze
George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March
PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February. The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted...
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library lists programs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Register online at https://nprovlib.org. • Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Children in grades 6-8 partake in craft projects. Registration required.
Valley Breeze
Centerpiece art piece at train station is tribute to textile past
PAWTUCKET – When riders start boarding trains at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station and Bus Hub on Jan. 23, they won’t be able to miss the giant ball of art hanging in the centerpiece tower out front. Many have speculated that it’s an artist’s interpretation of...
Valley Breeze
‘This is Pawtucket’ premieres
PAWTUCKET – “This is Pawtucket,” a promotional video highlighting the city as an “ideal destination location” as it awaits the opening of a new soccer stadium and train station, is now available across social media platforms. The video, found by searching the title on YouTube,...
Valley Breeze
NP leaders sworn in, reflect on what was, promise an even brighter future
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local leaders, many in office long enough to remember the town’s more troubled times of 12-15 years ago, hailed the great gains they’ve made and promised residents that they’ll continue pushing the ball forward. Town Council and School Committee members, all incumbent election...
Valley Breeze
Town looks to prevent more zoning relief until ordinance fixed
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council, seeking to protect residents from more undesirable housing developments, is considering an ordinance mandating that no more special zoning relief can be given until officials finish fixing the local zoning ordinance. What’s happening, said Council President Dino Autiello, is because the zoning code...
Valley Breeze
As new train station sets to open, new prospects for old one?
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS– A number of area residents attempting to get a look at the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station on Pine Street of late have ended up at the old rail station behind CVS on Broad Street in Central Falls, renewing interest in a dilapidated old structure that hulks over the train tracks.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center accepting new memberships
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center is now accepting new memberships for 2023. The cost for North Providence residents is $10 a year and $15 for non-residents. Membership includes free wellness, educational and craft classes, free use of the fitness center, and free use of the billiards,...
Valley Breeze
Owners of Read-Ott House move toward demolition as court appearance looms
PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion. The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
Valley Breeze
Martone says self-storage might be best option for back of safety complex property
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Though no final determination has been made on what will happen with the former public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., it appears that sentiment may be starting to shift toward the project initially proposed by developer Douglas Construction. Town Councilor Mario Martone, who...
Valley Breeze
Potential ordinance would require commercial owners to pick up litter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some of the town’s commercial properties look as if their owners do a walk-through every day. Others, however, give the impression that no one’s picked up litter in months or years.
