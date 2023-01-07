Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Related
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
thereminder.com
Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire
CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
Arts still merit place in public education (Editorial)
Public school systems face pressures and challenges as never before. Educators say the need for expanded counseling services is urgent. Chicopee schools are adding 19 positions to deal with students’ behavioral needs. Vocational training is in demand, with a growing interest in creating introductory middle school programs for technical...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
Springfield’s 413 Cafe broken into by man arrested twice in 3 days, police say
The 413 Cafe, a small coffee and bagel shop in downtown Springfield, is temporarily closed after it was broken into Sunday night, its owner and local police said. In a series of Facebook posts, owner Christina Raschi said she hoped the cafe could reopen by Friday once she cleaned the space and repaired damage from the break-in.
westernmassnews.com
Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of grabbing a police officer’s gun two weeks ago, appeared in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing. Joseph Gonzalez appeared in Springfield District Court with his right hand wrapped in bandages. He is accused of robbing a...
westernmassnews.com
Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence
FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents conducted a search at a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning. Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days
A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after incident involving weapon at Fitchburg High School
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Two juveniles were arrested following an incident involving a weapon at Fitchburg High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to the high school took the juveniles involved in the reported incident into custody and confiscated a weapon, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. Additional...
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
westernmassnews.com
Police calling for road safety changes after 3 more pedestrian-involved accidents
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three more pedestrian-involved accidents took place over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 10 over in recent months. Police departments across western Massachusetts are now trying to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Two of those crashes took place in Chicopee and one in...
Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester
Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
GoFundMe launched for quadriplegic Springfield woman after van totaled in crash
A Springfield quadriplegic was said to have lost her ability to connect with the outside world after her mobility-accessible van was totaled by an uninsured driver in a December crash. Now faced with no way to travel or purchase a replacement vehicle, a local Springfield resident launched a GoFundMe to help her purchase a new accessible vehicle.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire DA's office charges five individuals following Pittsfield search warrant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Five people are facing weapon and drug charges following a search warrant executed in Pittsfield this week. Five individuals were arrested for items found during the execution of a search warrant in Pittsfield. The search warrant was conducted at 110 Pontoosuc Avenue and 91 Dalton Avenue by...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
westernmassnews.com
We’re Hiring Wednesday: MassHire Springfield Career Center
(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Springfield Career Center operated as FutureWorks Career Center from 1996 to 2018. They changed their name as part of a statewide rebranding of career centers to better link our services. They are more than a website. They are local people interacting with local job seekers and businesses. They assist people in building their skill sets to meet the needs of businesses. Advance your job search and career through their many workshops and career training options. MassHire Springfield offers companies a variety of recruitment options ranging from large job expos, to on-site recruitment options for individual companies. They are the resource for meeting staffing needs. Their goal is to match the needs of people looking for work to those of our business partners.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0