ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereminder.com

Child dies as result of Christmas Eve Chicopee Street fire

CHICOPEE – A Christmas Eve fire on 579 Chicopee St. has led to the death of a 5-year-old boy, according to a joint press release from Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Arts still merit place in public education (Editorial)

Public school systems face pressures and challenges as never before. Educators say the need for expanded counseling services is urgent. Chicopee schools are adding 19 positions to deal with students’ behavioral needs. Vocational training is in demand, with a growing interest in creating introductory middle school programs for technical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hearing held for suspect in Springfield armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An armed robbery suspect, who is also accused of grabbing a police officer’s gun two weeks ago, appeared in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing. Joseph Gonzalez appeared in Springfield District Court with his right hand wrapped in bandages. He is accused of robbing a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Federal agents conduct investigation at Bi-Qem facility in Florence

FLORENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State and federal agents conducted a search at a Hampshire County business Tuesday morning. Officials with the EPA’s criminal investigation division told Western Mass News that they went to Bi-Qem in Florence to execute a federal warrant with assistance from the Massachusetts Environmental Police. They noted that the warrant was part of an “ongoing enforcement matter,” but they were unable to release any further information.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arraigned over 140 times as adult after recently being arrested twice in three days

A Massachusetts man has now been arraigned over 140 times as an adult after recently being arrested twice in three days. On Sunday just after 9:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a break-in at 413 Cafe on Main Street after the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center relayed information about an individual matching the description of 58-year-old William Harris in the Court Square area.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester

Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

We’re Hiring Wednesday: MassHire Springfield Career Center

(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Springfield Career Center operated as FutureWorks Career Center from 1996 to 2018. They changed their name as part of a statewide rebranding of career centers to better link our services. They are more than a website. They are local people interacting with local job seekers and businesses. They assist people in building their skill sets to meet the needs of businesses. Advance your job search and career through their many workshops and career training options. MassHire Springfield offers companies a variety of recruitment options ranging from large job expos, to on-site recruitment options for individual companies. They are the resource for meeting staffing needs. Their goal is to match the needs of people looking for work to those of our business partners.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy