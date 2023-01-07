(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Springfield Career Center operated as FutureWorks Career Center from 1996 to 2018. They changed their name as part of a statewide rebranding of career centers to better link our services. They are more than a website. They are local people interacting with local job seekers and businesses. They assist people in building their skill sets to meet the needs of businesses. Advance your job search and career through their many workshops and career training options. MassHire Springfield offers companies a variety of recruitment options ranging from large job expos, to on-site recruitment options for individual companies. They are the resource for meeting staffing needs. Their goal is to match the needs of people looking for work to those of our business partners.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO