Denver, CO

Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

The Chargers and Broncos will square off for their second of two meetings this season in Week 18.

With playoff seeding implications at stake all across the NFL this weekend, the Chargers are in need of a Ravens loss, or they'll have to top the Broncos to lock in the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

The Broncos are far out of the playoff picture and will strictly be playing for an opportunity to play spoiler against a division rival. Denver remains searching for their first win over an AFC West opponent this season.

On the injury front, the Chargers are about as healthy as they've been all year. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) is questionable. Aside from Horvath, the Chargers don't have any other game designations.

However, the Broncos have their fair share of injury concerns. Left tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee) have each been ruled out. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo (illness), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), tight end Eric Saubert (knee), tight end Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (back) have all been deemed questionable.

Game Prediction

This is a difficult game to predict since there's a lot of moving pieces that could transpire even before the Chargers-Broncos game kicks off on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

If the Ravens lose to the Bengals, and the Chargers clinch the No. 5 seed just ahead of their game, they're likely to use a conservative approach that includes resting key players to prevent injuries.

Assuming the Bengals defeat the Ravens, I think a lot of the Chargers backup players are going to play significant snaps. As a result of that, I think the Broncos will come away with a narrow regular-season finale victory over the Chargers as players like Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Khalil Mack and others could play very little in Week 18.

*Note: The Chargers are only going to rest players if they've already clinched the No. 5 seed, which can be done with a Bengals win over the Ravens.

  • Prediction: Broncos 23, Chargers 17
  • 2022 game prediction record: 13-3

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

