Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Florida defeats LSU 67-56 in Baton Rouge

The Florida Gators improved to 9-7 (2-2 SEC) after defeating the LSU Tigers 67-56 in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night. The game started about as poorly as you could imagine for Todd Golden’s squad. The Gators missed a pair of free throws, allowed two offensive rebounds, and went scoreless in the first four minutes of the game, finding themselves trailing 7-0 after the first media timeout.
Gator Country

Breaking down the Gators’ offensive line

The Gators’ offensive line was much improved in 2022 under coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Florida’s 5.3 yards per carry ranked T-10th in FBS. Their 1.5 sacks allowed per game ranked T-32nd. Anthony Richardson certainly helped inflate these numbers with his running and athletic ability, however, we saw rushing lanes we haven’t seen for quite some time in Gainesville. Billy Napier’s emphasis on rebuilding the front five appears to be working.
Gator Country

Stifling Defense Leads Gators To Win Over Tigers

Playing suffocating defense all night long the Gators were able to outlast the home LSU Tigers coming away with their second win in a row, coming out victorious by a score of 67-56. This wasn’t a glamorous game by any means but the Gators took pride in making the game a rock fight, grinding the game to near standstill and not allowing the Tigers to get any offensive rhythm. Once again Florida’s offense left something to be desired but their defense was so stellar that it didn’t matter. The Gators are now on a mini run of two wins in a row and they’ll look to extend the winning streak on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.
Gator Country

Florida Gators superlatives and awards roundtable

The Florida Gators finished the 2022 season holding a 6-7 record after losing their bowl game to Oregon State on December 17th. Gator Country provides our superlative and awards roundtable as we reflect on Billy Napier’s first season as head coach. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. NM: Anthony Richardson. I understand...
Gator Country

PHOTO GALLERY: Florida Gators basketball defeats Georgia

The Florida Gators defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 82-75 on Saturday afternoon as Mike White returned with his new team. Gators’ head coach Todd Golden picked up his first SEC win in the defeat of the Bulldogs as the Gators’ snapped a three-game losing streak. GatorCountry was live at...
