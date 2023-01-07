ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Angels News: Could the Halos Jump in and Poach Carlos Correa from the Mets?

By Jeff J. Snider
Halos Today
Halos Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OIq7a_0k70aeNu00

If Carlos Correa's deal with the Mets falls through and be becomes available again, the Angels would make a lot of sense as his third landing spot of the offseason.

All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa has set a new record with 25 years of contracts agreed to this offseason, and he might not be done yet! After losing his 13-year deal with the Giants because of concerns over his physical, Correa immediately jumped to the Mets and agreed to a 12-year deal with them. Unfortunately, New York ended up having the same concerns over his surgically repaired leg the Giants did, and there are rumblings this second deal might fall apart, too.

All of which leads to the most important question for our purposes: Could the Angels jump in and sign Correa? After all, they've made a series of strong moves this offseason but still have a need at shortstop , and Correa is probably the best shortstop in baseball. If his deal with the Mets falls through, he's fair game with two suitors potentially off the board.

Also, if the deal does fall apart, it's hard to picture any other team getting anywhere near 12 years on his next agreement, which could bring several teams back into the bidding. If Correa resigns himself to a deal in the six-to-eight-year range, the Angels could definitely get into the bidding.

The Halos' payroll for 2023 is estimated at about $205 million, so any deal for Correa would almost surely put them over the luxury tax threshold unless they shed some salaries elsewhere. The big question would be whether they'd be willing to go into the luxury tax while owner Arte Moreno is working on selling the team — but earlier this offseason, they said they have no issue doing that . They even proved it by reportedly offering a contract to Willson Contreras , who went for five years and $87.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a talent like Correa, it might make sense and would definitely be worth it. The Angels won't be the only team interested if Correa does become available for the third time this offseason, but they have a definite need and could be major players .

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
Twinkie Town

Could Carlos Correa have cost someone their job?

Did you guys know there is some drama out there about Carlos Correa failing physicals? You did? Good, then I don’t need to fill in those blanks. If you really need a recap, click above and Ben has you covered. Funny, odd even, that the Twins didn’t seem to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

3 star free agents Mets can sign with Carlos Correa’s money next offseason

The New York Mets may have missed out on Carlos Correa due to a complicated physical, but there are plenty of high-profile 2023 free agents they can sign. The Mets will be just fine without Carlos Correa, if anything because Steve Cohen proved he’s willing to open his pocketbook. The richest man in baseball won’t close his purse strings anytime soon, and will go well over the luxury tax in order to build a World Series contender.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Too little too late for San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent

Former San Francisco Giants star Jeff Kent is finally starting to get some traction for the Hall of Fame. The problem is that it is coming far too late to matter. On Monday, C. Trent Rosencrans from The Athletic revealed his Hall of Fame ballot. He voted for ten players, with Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jeff Kent, and Billy Wagner joining the six players he voted for on his previous ballot. With this ballot, Kent has now gained 25 votes from the BBWAA and has crossed the 50% mark.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career

A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
1K+
Followers
404
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy