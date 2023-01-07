Read full article on original website
Northwest Regional Library Offers Gentle Yoga For Beginners
Northwest Regional Library in Coral Springs invites residents to take part in Gentle Yoga For Beginners. This one-hour class will teach the benefits of yoga through gentle movement and breathwork. No previous yoga experience is required. Held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., admission is free,...
Calling all Businesses: Help Support the 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts
The 17th Annual Coral Springs Festival of the Arts is calling on corporate sponsors and personal donors to make the event a reality. The non-profit festival, which celebrates all forms of art, is held on March 18 and 19, 2023. Corporate sponsorships range from $300 to $25,000 and include a...
Coral Springs City Commission Takes Steps to Make Parks Safer with Life-Saving AEDs, Stop-The-Bleed Kits
City leaders are working on ways to make parks safer. The Coral Springs city commission will discuss installing cabinets with Stop the Bleed kits, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and monitoring services at various parks at their Wednesday meeting. According to city documents, the contract would be roughly $175,500 with The...
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More
Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
Coral Springs Real Estate Office Welcomes New Female Owner to Leadership Team
Blue Realty in Coral Springs has announced new ownership as Ashley Baillio joins co-founders Michael Longo and Steve Boyette as a business partner and owner. The move is meant to support agent retention and growth initiatives in an uncertain real estate climate. Baillio, a Parkland resident, moved to South Florida...
Bicyclist Injured When Hit by Box Truck in Coral Springs
A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a box truck while riding her bike early Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the box truck, owned by New Marco Dixie Foods, had just finished a delivery to the China Sea Restaurant in the Coral Landings 2 Plaza at 6268 W Sample Road when an adult female who was riding her bike on Sample and NW 62 Avenue was hit, according to a restaurant employee.
January Message from Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Chief McNally
Happy New Year! The fire department is excited about 2023 as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the City of Coral Springs. We continue to work daily to ensure that the department members are equipped and trained to handle each emergency and non-emergency call for service. It’s winter in Florida!...
Get Fit for Free with Camp Gladiator Fitness in Tamarac and Coral Springs
Camp Gladiator Fitness offers free outdoor workout sessions in Tamarac and Coral Springs this month. Camp Gladiator Fitness is an outdoor and online fitness program that teaches strength training and cardio, run by certified group fitness instructor Kristina Dawson. On Monday and Wednesday, the camp meets at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling...
Next Bunny Basics Workshop Teaches Families About These ‘Earresistible’ Pets
For those considering adding a rabbit to the family or who already have one and want to learn more, hop over to your computer and participate in a Bunny Basics workshop with the Humane Society of Broward County. Held via ZOOM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. –...
Hazardous Waste Disposal Available to Coral Springs Residents on January 7-8
The City of Coral Springs will hold its monthly hazardous waste drop-off event from January 7-8 at the Waste Transfer Station located at 12600 Wiles Road. The event will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Items that will be accepted include paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic equipment.
Experience Networking Opportunities at the Next Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber’s Wake Up Breakfast Jan. 24
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wake-Up Breakfast presented by the City of Coral Springs. Held Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, City Manager Frank Babinec will be its featured speaker.
Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza
A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
Explore the Wonders of Unspoiled Land with Nature Tours Led by Former Coral Springs Mayor
On the first Saturday of the month from October to April, Former Coral Springs Mayor Roy Gold starts his morning at the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary, leading groups of residents and guests on a nature tour around the 38-acre park that he had a hand in preserving in the 1990s. A...
Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!
The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and Fraud
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 28 – January 3, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Domestic Battery. A victim of...
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Coral Springs Police Cracks Down on Teen Drivers with Safe Driving Campaign
The Coral Springs Police Department is taking steps to promote safer roadways and ensure the safety of its citizens with its Teen Safe Driving campaign. According to a statement from the department, beginning Friday, January 6, 2023, through September 30, 2023, officers from the Traffic Unit will be assigned to areas of concern with high frequencies of vehicle crashes.
Coral Springs Charter Girls Soccer Records 10th Win With Another Shutout
For the fifth time this season, the Coral Springs Charter girls soccer team won 8-0 after defeating Don Soffer Aventura Charter High School to pick up their tenth win of the season on Monday. The Panthers scored seven goals in the first half, with Sophie Ribeiro recording a hat-trick. She...
Crime Update: Holidays Bring Out Shoplifters In Coral Springs
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 21 – December 27, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary. Creighton Construction was the...
