ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Experience Luxury at ‘Libations Live’: An Exclusive Co-ed Event Featuring Tastings, Cigars, Cars, and More

Join Hombré and The Center on Friday, January 27, 2023, for an exclusive event, Libations Live. Held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts, attendees have the opportunity to connect with luxury-inspired brands, products, and services and enjoy a variety of activities, including a showcase of exotic cars, food demonstrations, spirit, and wine tastings, whiskey and cigar tastings, health and wellness demonstrations, and personal development presentations.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Bicyclist Injured When Hit by Box Truck in Coral Springs

A woman suffered severe injuries after being hit by a box truck while riding her bike early Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., the box truck, owned by New Marco Dixie Foods, had just finished a delivery to the China Sea Restaurant in the Coral Landings 2 Plaza at 6268 W Sample Road when an adult female who was riding her bike on Sample and NW 62 Avenue was hit, according to a restaurant employee.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Hazardous Waste Disposal Available to Coral Springs Residents on January 7-8

The City of Coral Springs will hold its monthly hazardous waste drop-off event from January 7-8 at the Waste Transfer Station located at 12600 Wiles Road. The event will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, and from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. Items that will be accepted include paint, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic equipment.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs City Commission: Cheers to 60 Years!

The City of Coral Springs will mark its 60th Anniversary with a series of events and celebrations throughout 2023. Growing from a master-planned “city in the country” to a thriving suburban hub, Coral Springs was first incorporated in 1963 as “the last piece of gold on the gold coast” and has since become home to more than 134,000 residents.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Car Burglaries and Fraud

This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 28 – January 3, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Domestic Battery. A victim of...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy