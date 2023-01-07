(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.

