Tv20detroit.com
DPD works to identify gunman who terrorized victims during New Year's Day carjackings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "She doesn't want to come outside. She doesn't even stay here no more," said the mother of a 24-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint outside her home on New Year's Day. "She don't want to be here." Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect...
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Police say the home invasions happened near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road....
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter; search on for 3 after 1 found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs and spotted late Wednesday afternoon by a stranger who cared to help. "To have one of babies back,...
Tv20detroit.com
Missing 4-year-old girl found safe, father arrested in Ohio
(WXYZ) — A missing 4-year-old girl who police said could be in danger has been found safe, authorities say. Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Michigan State Police said she was believed to be with her non-custodial father 46-year-old Erik Nardini.
Tv20detroit.com
New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
Tv20detroit.com
Mom of woman whose body was found in shallow grave talks about rumors of murder
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Living the life that she was living, anything could happen," said Sonia Smith about her daughter, 28-year-old Alyssa Itchue whose body was found Wednesday by a utility worker on Detroit's east side. The worker spotted one of Alyssa's hands protruding out of the ground. She had...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Tv20detroit.com
Attorney accused of stealing money from Carhartt heiress gets high bond Wednesday
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The attorney accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Carhartt heiress was in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court Wednesday. David Sutherland is charged with three counts of embezzlement, one of a vulnerable adult, and one count of conducting a criminal...
Tv20detroit.com
2 Oak Park high schools closed Monday as district investigates a Friday night shooting
(WXYZ) — Classes at two Oak Park schools are canceled Monday following a shooting after a Friday night basketball game. On Sunday, the district announced that both Oak Park High School and Nova Academy will be closed as the district continues to investigate the shooting. Over the weekend, 7...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School dean resigns after death threat targets him, his family
(WXYYZ) — The Richmond Middle School dean has resigned after only 9 days on the job. That's because an antisemitic death threat targeting him and his family was found on the school grounds. Last week classes were canceled at the school following the discovery of the threat. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
Tv20detroit.com
City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack
(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.
Tv20detroit.com
Bruce Harvey, creator of Big Baby & owner of Food Exchange in Detroit, passes away
Bruce Harvey, the owner of Food Exchange and creator of the famed burger The Big Baby, has passed, his family tells 7 Action News. He was 58 years old. Food Exchange was founded in 1999 on Harper just east of Van Dyke, and served up delicious, fresh, giant burgers for more than two decades.
Tv20detroit.com
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
Tv20detroit.com
Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
Tv20detroit.com
Community stepping up to help nonprofit for at-risk mothers after flooding
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community has been stepping up to help Gianna House in Eastpointe after a pipe burst caused flood damage. It happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Since then, the organizations said tens of thousands of dollars have been raised so far. Other...
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate
ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
