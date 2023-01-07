ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Dearborn Heights police searching for home invasion suspect

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes and assaulted a homeowner. Police say it happened on Jan. 4 around 2:30 p.m. Police say the home invasions happened near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road....
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Missing 4-year-old girl found safe, father arrested in Ohio

(WXYZ) — A missing 4-year-old girl who police said could be in danger has been found safe, authorities say. Lilliana Nardini, 4, was last seen at a Burger King on Gratiot in Marysville on Monday around 10:30 p.m. Michigan State Police said she was believed to be with her non-custodial father 46-year-old Erik Nardini.
MARYSVILLE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

New stats show Detroit car thefts rose 45% in 2022

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Car thefts in Detroit are on the rise, according to annual crime statistics. In 2022, the amount of vehicles that were reported stolen jumped by 45%. "It just isn't a simple vehicle — it was a nonprofit vehicle," said Charmane Neal, who lives on Detroit's east side.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
RICHMOND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit saw reduction in some violent crimes in 2022, year-end data shows

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department revealed new statistics that indicate a reduction in some violent crime, yet a troubling rise in carjackings. The numbers are giving new insight into challenges in public safety. “I literally do not think it’s safe at all. Us mothers are just burying...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor road closures announced ahead of VP Kamala Harris' visit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police announced road closures in the city for Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. Between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following roads will be closed:. Huron Street between State Street and Glen Avenue. E. Washington Street between State Street...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack

(WXYZ) — Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant. Considered a danger to more than 30 workers and contractors, the smokestack, which was built in 1957, has been abandoned for more than 50 years, and they tell us it’s now raining bricks.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy. The new round of closures includes several stores in Michigan, including some in metro Detroit. The new closure released today are:. 3645 Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. 8467...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Pipes burst and cause catastrophe at the historic Southeastern High School

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Disaster response teams lined the streets outside Southeastern High School in Detroit on Monday. They were called after staff preparing for the start of the new semester made a devastating find. A pipe burst over break on the third floor of the more than 100-year-old building, causing millions of dollars in damage.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE sends nearly $6M in grants to clean up Detroit brownfield sites

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly $6 million is headed to the city of Detroit for brownfield development. The money is a part of a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energ (EGLE). The state says they’ll be using the money to remediate some vacant lots and old...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ann Arbor Public School district under 2 week mask mandate

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — Ann Arbor Public Schools is bringing back its mask mandate. The decision comes after a surge in respiratory illnesses that led to at least five school closures in the month of December. The district wants to limit the spread following the winter break. Right...
ANN ARBOR, MI

