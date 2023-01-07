ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Adventist Health Tillamook becomes major sponsor of the new Alderbrook Golf, Gardens & Events

Adventist Health Tillamook steps up big by becoming a major sponsor of the new Alderbrook Golf, Gardens, & Events (AGGE), opening April 1st. “It’s really great to see that Adventist Health sees our vision and wants to be a part of it,” said Patrick Zweifel, part of the team purchasing Alderbrook Golf Course. “We see Alderbrook as a community gathering place, centered around a well-managed 18-hole golf course, thriving restaurant, and a garden, park-like atmosphere.”
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

13th Annual North County Pie Day Auction and Feast Saturday, Jan. 21st, White Clover Grange

NEHALEM, OR (January 5, 2023) — One of North County’s “must-attend” events, we all recall the January 2020 Pie Day as one of the last in-person events we attended that year … NOW IT’S BACK!! The 13th Annual North County Pie Day is coming on Saturday, January 21st. Once again, this fun and fantastic event will take place at the White Clover Grange in Nehalem (36585 Highway 53) and is a fundraiser for the Grange building fund. Over the last 10 years Grangers have made major upgrades to the 100+ year old historic building, and next up is exterior siding and painting. Come buy some pie, eat some pie and support the White Clover Grange building fund!
NEHALEM, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

New lumber yard to set up shop in Lincoln City

Copeland Lumber will build its fourth store in Lincoln City next to Cinema 6 on High School Drive with construction scheduled for completion by late summer of this year. Copeland Lumber owners, a group of former Copeland Lumber Yards, Inc. employees who live in Lincoln County, bought the land from Knottworks Construction and will build a lumber yard across the street from George Morlan Plumbing Supply, a complimentary business.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
OREGON STATE

