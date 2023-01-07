Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Adventist Health Tillamook becomes major sponsor of the new Alderbrook Golf, Gardens & Events
Adventist Health Tillamook steps up big by becoming a major sponsor of the new Alderbrook Golf, Gardens, & Events (AGGE), opening April 1st. “It’s really great to see that Adventist Health sees our vision and wants to be a part of it,” said Patrick Zweifel, part of the team purchasing Alderbrook Golf Course. “We see Alderbrook as a community gathering place, centered around a well-managed 18-hole golf course, thriving restaurant, and a garden, park-like atmosphere.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
13th Annual North County Pie Day Auction and Feast Saturday, Jan. 21st, White Clover Grange
NEHALEM, OR (January 5, 2023) — One of North County’s “must-attend” events, we all recall the January 2020 Pie Day as one of the last in-person events we attended that year … NOW IT’S BACK!! The 13th Annual North County Pie Day is coming on Saturday, January 21st. Once again, this fun and fantastic event will take place at the White Clover Grange in Nehalem (36585 Highway 53) and is a fundraiser for the Grange building fund. Over the last 10 years Grangers have made major upgrades to the 100+ year old historic building, and next up is exterior siding and painting. Come buy some pie, eat some pie and support the White Clover Grange building fund!
Lincoln City Homepage
New lumber yard to set up shop in Lincoln City
Copeland Lumber will build its fourth store in Lincoln City next to Cinema 6 on High School Drive with construction scheduled for completion by late summer of this year. Copeland Lumber owners, a group of former Copeland Lumber Yards, Inc. employees who live in Lincoln County, bought the land from Knottworks Construction and will build a lumber yard across the street from George Morlan Plumbing Supply, a complimentary business.
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
WWEEK
Mayoral Aide Sam Adams Will Get No Severance Package, Last Day is Wednesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the top aide to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Sam Adams, abruptly announced his resignation. Adams cited worsening health issues—specifically chronic anemia that left him increasingly exhausted—as the reason for his departure. Adams’s sudden resignation left much of City Hall stunned. Since joining Wheeler’s staff in...
kptv.com
Sam Adams resigns as Wheeler’s Director of Strategic Innovations citing health concerns
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Sam Adams, the former Mayor of Portland and current Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler, has announced he’ll be resigning from his role due to health. In an announcement Tuesday, Adams cited his resignation was due to chronic anemia. “It saps my...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler’s office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
J. Crew to close Pioneer Place store in Portland
Pioneer Place is losing one of its longtime tenants before the end of January. J. Crew recently announced it will soon close its doors in Portland.
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Kaiser Permanente nurses to picket at Sunnyside Medical Center
Nurses in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13 to protest the ongoing staffing crisis that employees say have caused hazardous working conditions for hospital employees.
Good News Network
How the Army Corps of Engineers Made Us Love Their 2023 Calendar: They Added Giant Cats! (And it’s Free)
Engineering might be boring to over half the country, but this government agency got creative in imagining the purr-fect way to engage everyone. The new 2023 calendar highlighting the achievements of the US Army Corps of Engineers features giant cats superimposed in photos of their engineering successes. The Portland District...
kezi.com
Tolls for new I-5 bridge planned to begin on existing bridge during construction
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers who have been dreading the arrival of tolls on the planned replacement for the Interstate Bridge may have to start paying up to cross the Columbia River even sooner than they feared. The project's latest cost estimate hinted at a detail that the Interstate Bridge...
kptv.com
Money stolen from safe at Oak Grove bar in a matter of minutes, employees say
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — In less than five minutes, two people broke into an Oak Grove bar and stole a significant amount of cash from the safe early Saturday morning. Lisa Taylor is a bartender at McQueen’s Bar and Grill on Southeast River Road. She said the bar’s...
‘We can’t afford that’: Sherwood family’s rent hiked 32%
The apartment complex and its management company, Cushman and Wakefield, declined to comment on the matter to KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
New bill could create tax cuts for Oregon homeowners
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’re a homeowner, there’s an opportunity to cut your taxes. Home Share Oregon is hoping to pass the “Home Share for Oregon Act,” a new bill that would create a tax incentive for homeowners willing to share their home to help increase affordable housing access.
