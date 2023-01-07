NEHALEM, OR (January 5, 2023) — One of North County’s “must-attend” events, we all recall the January 2020 Pie Day as one of the last in-person events we attended that year … NOW IT’S BACK!! The 13th Annual North County Pie Day is coming on Saturday, January 21st. Once again, this fun and fantastic event will take place at the White Clover Grange in Nehalem (36585 Highway 53) and is a fundraiser for the Grange building fund. Over the last 10 years Grangers have made major upgrades to the 100+ year old historic building, and next up is exterior siding and painting. Come buy some pie, eat some pie and support the White Clover Grange building fund!

NEHALEM, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO