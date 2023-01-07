Read full article on original website
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sheriff’s Office, community search flooded Salinas River for missing San Miguel boy
“We’re putting our noses to the ground and going to keep on searching until the sun goes down,” said the boy’s grandmother said.
Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast
LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
Newborn, parents rescued from Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc
At least two water rescues were conducted in Lompoc Monday, one involving a newborn. The baby and mother are listed as "stable."
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded after the Santa Maria levee broke. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
Sheriff identifies 5-year-old SLO County boy lost in floodwaters, as search resumes
Search and rescue attempts in San Miguel were canceled yesterday due to dangerous weather and road conditions.
City proclaims local emergency status
WHEREAS, the Paso Robles Municipal Code Chapter 2.24 empowers the city manager, acting as the director of emergency services, to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the city is exposed to an actual or threatened existence of conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the city and the city council is not in session; and.
San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office searching for child of former King City family after being swept by flood waters
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Update Jan. 10, 2023, at 6:38 p.m.- The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said their Search and Rescue team has called off their search for the day as of 5:20 p.m. due to low visibility. They will resume efforts Wednesday morning, They have not located Kyle Doan as of The post San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office searching for child of former King City family after being swept by flood waters appeared first on KION546.
The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads
California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning. The post The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
More Evacuation Orders Issued in Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department has placed several evacuation orders in areas near the Salinas river — effective immediately. ORDER: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane, including the following areas, are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Residents between Riverbank Lane 118-160 Residents...
Deadly SLO County storm brings second day of destruction. See photos and video
Local agencies attempted to clean up after the brutal storm.
5-year-old swept away by floodwaters is a San Miguel kindergartner, school district says
“Our staff is heartbroken over this tragedy,” the school district’s superintendent said.
Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged
Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
Video: See Arroyo Grande Creek top levee, flood Oceano farmland in SLO County
Several properties are isolated and surrounded by floodwaters.
San Luis Obispo County Schools Cancel Class for Tuesday
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Due to severe weather and flooding, San Luis Obispo County schools are canceling classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Schools across the County closed early on Monday, Jan. 9. Following the County’s announcement to declare a local emergency on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced class would be canceled early, and schools in the County followed suit.
