San Luis Obispo County, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe

A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded after the Santa Maria levee broke. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
GUADALUPE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City proclaims local emergency status

WHEREAS, the Paso Robles Municipal Code Chapter 2.24 empowers the city manager, acting as the director of emergency services, to proclaim the existence or threatened existence of a local emergency when the city is exposed to an actual or threatened existence of conditions of disaster or of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the city and the city council is not in session; and.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office searching for child of former King City family after being swept by flood waters

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Update Jan. 10, 2023, at 6:38 p.m.- The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said their Search and Rescue team has called off their search for the day as of 5:20 p.m. due to low visibility. They will resume efforts Wednesday morning, They have not located Kyle Doan as of The post San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office searching for child of former King City family after being swept by flood waters appeared first on KION546.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

More Evacuation Orders Issued in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department has placed several evacuation orders in areas near the Salinas river — effective immediately. ORDER: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane, including the following areas, are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:. Residents between Riverbank Lane 118-160 Residents...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos retention basin bursts, 20 homes damaged

Heavy rains destroyed a retention basin in Los Osos on Monday, leading to hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and mud crashing into Vista de Oro Estates. The force of the rushing water and mud filled homes with up to three feet of debris. More than a half-century ago,...
LOS OSOS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

San Luis Obispo County Schools Cancel Class for Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Due to severe weather and flooding, San Luis Obispo County schools are canceling classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Schools across the County closed early on Monday, Jan. 9. Following the County’s announcement to declare a local emergency on Monday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District announced class would be canceled early, and schools in the County followed suit.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

