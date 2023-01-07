Chuck Otte, who keeps Geary County weather records, said this week that the year 2022 weather can best be summarized as warmer and drier than normal. Ten our twelve months of the year had above normal temperatures and eight out of twelve had below normal precipitation.2022 started with a cold snap that brought us our first below zero temperature of the year on January 2nd and as the year drew to an end, we returned to subzero temperatures on the 22nd and 23rd. In between we had eight days with temperatures of 100 or above, which is just about what our long-term average indicates we should have.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO