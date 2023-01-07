ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

JC Post

Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health

The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County CVB staff will participate in a Sportsman's Expo

Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau representatives will travel to Denver on Tuesday to participate in the Sportsman's Expo for the remainder of the week. Donna Price, CVB Director, said after that they will participate in the American Bus Association marketplace in February in Detroit, Michigan. "When we go to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Commission makes appointments to public boards

Geary County Commissioners conducted their annual reorganization this week. There were appointments to multiple positions. --Keith Ascher was elected commission chair, Alex Tyson vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. --Keith Ascher was appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Planning Committee, MPO and the EDC. --Alex Tyson will serve...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Chuck Otte releases 2022 Annual Weather Summary

Chuck Otte, who keeps Geary County weather records, said this week that the year 2022 weather can best be summarized as warmer and drier than normal. Ten our twelve months of the year had above normal temperatures and eight out of twelve had below normal precipitation.2022 started with a cold snap that brought us our first below zero temperature of the year on January 2nd and as the year drew to an end, we returned to subzero temperatures on the 22nd and 23rd. In between we had eight days with temperatures of 100 or above, which is just about what our long-term average indicates we should have.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Public Works set their holiday schedule

There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Existing Quarry Road to close in Geary County

As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing portion of Quarry Road in Geary County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin eradication of the old road. Residents may use the new roads including Goldfinch Drive and Quarry Road. Goldfinch Drive runs from the west end of Mockingbird...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions

Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
DODGE CITY, KS
JC Post

Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

