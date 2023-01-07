Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Optimist Club hears from Stormont Vail Health
The guest speaker at the January 11 “Gathering of Optimism” meeting was Deb Yocum, Vice President of Strategic Direction for Stormont Vail Hospitals. Deb stated that she is a “trained CPA who began work 36 years ago as the Vice President of Clinic Operations, but soon became involved in working through a merger like the recent one in Geary County.
Pickleball will help feed the hungry in Junction City
There will be a Pickleball 101 session on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City. It will go from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. and will be for ages 18 and up. The registration fee will support the Geary County Food Pantry and Wheels of Hope.
Geary County CVB staff will participate in a Sportsman's Expo
Geary County Convention & Visitor's Bureau representatives will travel to Denver on Tuesday to participate in the Sportsman's Expo for the remainder of the week. Donna Price, CVB Director, said after that they will participate in the American Bus Association marketplace in February in Detroit, Michigan. "When we go to...
Keith Ascher will serve as Geary County Commission Chair
Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher has been elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as chair for the coming year. Alex Tyson will be the vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. Ascher will be serving as chair for the second time in his seven years on the governing body. He...
Renz to retire after over 45 years with K-State Alumni Association
K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz will retire from the K-State Alumni Association after more than 45 years of service to Kansas State University. Her last day will be at end of the association’s fiscal year on June 30. Renz began her career with the alumni...
Geary County Commission makes appointments to public boards
Geary County Commissioners conducted their annual reorganization this week. There were appointments to multiple positions. --Keith Ascher was elected commission chair, Alex Tyson vice chair and Trish Giordano secretary. --Keith Ascher was appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Planning Committee, MPO and the EDC. --Alex Tyson will serve...
Chuck Otte releases 2022 Annual Weather Summary
Chuck Otte, who keeps Geary County weather records, said this week that the year 2022 weather can best be summarized as warmer and drier than normal. Ten our twelve months of the year had above normal temperatures and eight out of twelve had below normal precipitation.2022 started with a cold snap that brought us our first below zero temperature of the year on January 2nd and as the year drew to an end, we returned to subzero temperatures on the 22nd and 23rd. In between we had eight days with temperatures of 100 or above, which is just about what our long-term average indicates we should have.
Public Works set their holiday schedule
There will not be any trash or garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. But trash will be picked up the next work day on Tuesday. That will move trash pick-up back one day for the remainder of the week.
Game Warden: 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields
WASHINGTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after seven deer were left to lay dead in a field in Washington County. On January 4, a landowner reported at least five whitetail deer that had been shot with a small caliber rifle and left to lay in crop fields near Hanover Avenue and Yankee Road in Washington County, according to a social media report from Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Blood drive will be held Jan. 19-20 in Junction City
There will be a Red Cross blood drive Jan. 19 - 20 at the Junction City Municipal Building. The hours on the 19th are 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the 20th 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 1-800 REDCROSS to make an appointment.
Farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode mental illness stigma
MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop. Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he...
Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close store in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Existing Quarry Road to close in Geary County
As realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will be closing the existing portion of Quarry Road in Geary County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to begin eradication of the old road. Residents may use the new roads including Goldfinch Drive and Quarry Road. Goldfinch Drive runs from the west end of Mockingbird...
JCFD reports a house fire
Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions
Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
Geary County elected officials take their oaths of office
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano and Treasurer Sherri Childs took their oaths of office on Monday. Both were elected to four-year terms.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0