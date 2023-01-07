ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A group of laid off Twitter employees finally got paltry severance agreements. Now they must decide whether to sign, or pursue legal action against Elon Musk's company.

By Kali Hays
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exZpm_0k70ZS8F00
Elon Musk

Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

  • After two months of waiting, laid off Twitter employees got severance agreements from Elon Musk.
  • The process for accessing the agreements was so odd, many workers feared a phishing attempt.
  • Some affected workers say they will not sign because of how much they are being asked to give up.

Hundreds of Twitter employees who were part of Elon Musk 's first round of layoffs just got severance paperwork after waiting for two months. Now they must decide whether to sign or join lawsuits against the company and its billionaire owner.

In the early hours of Saturday, the former Twitter employees laid off on Nov. 4 received a message from "twitterseparation@cptgroup.com," an email not associated with any internal department at the company, several people familiar with the situation told Insider.

The email was designated as " spam " for most people who received it. After digging it out of spam folders, the message directed people to a website operated by CPT Group for access to the full separation agreement.

"As you know, we've had to reduce our global workforce to ensure the company's success moving forward, and your employment has been impacted," the website stated. "Since we notified you of your status, you've remained in non-working notice, employed and on payroll, and this will continue through your separation date. You are also eligible to receive additional severance if you sign a separation agreement and release."

'Imagine waiting so long and then getting this'

Even before laid off workers received their agreements, many were discussing whether or not to sign away their rights in return for one month of severance. By comparison, laid off workers at Facebook received six months of severance when that company enacted mass layoffs in November. Snap offered its workers four months of severance in its late August layoffs.

One person who received an agreement said they'd decided not to sign, and instead will participate in one of the several lawsuits already filed or in the works related to Musk's alleged violations of the merger agreement regarding employee benefits and severance. Scores of other affected employees have already signed on to participate in legal actions. The person noted that, had the agreements come sooner, perhaps they and other people would have been more inclined to sign.

"Imagine waiting so long and then getting this," the person said. This person, and others who spoke with Insider, asked not to be identified discussing private matters. A representative of Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

'This is sketchy AF'

Everything from the text spacing of the email to it redirecting to a website no one was familiar with put former employees on guard. "This is sketchy AF," one person wrote in a message. Another person noted that the long wait for severance paperwork has left many people  "prime targets" for phishing attempts.

Still, two people familiar with Twitter's actions said the site is legitimate and noted that this will be the way all severance or separation agreements will be distributed by Twitter. The website also uses Twitter's official blue and white bird logo and the official separation agreements are said to show Musk's signature.

Workers who were either laid off or resigned around November 4 are expecting to receive separation agreements, two people familiar with the company said. However, those who resigned a few weeks later over Musk's "hardcore Twitter 2.0" email have not received an agreement to sign so far, the sources said.

As for the separation agreements, they appear to be mostly boilerplate, offering one month of pay to laid off employees as severance. On November 4, Musk tweeted that "everyone exited" was offered 3 months of severance, saying that was 50% more than legally required. The tech billionaire may have been conflating periods of "non-working" employment that later saw thousands of workers continue to be paid since November, while they waited for severance. State labor laws require companies to give certain notice periods for mass layoffs.

In order to receive the one month of additional pay, laid off workers must sign the contract being offered, which prohibits them from participating in any lawsuit or mass arbitration against the company, or speaking publicly or to the press about Twitter. Such clauses are typical for severance agreements. However, the agreements also call for former employees to forfeit any future stock payouts or payment of bonuses they may have been entitled to.

"Let the lawsuits begin," another person who received a separation agreement and is not signing it said.

Are you a tech employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Destiny White
4d ago

Knowing business insider reported on this, I seriously doubt much, if any of this is true. Business insider is little more than a tabloid and they are quite thirsty for juicy stories. We don't know WHAT Elon has on those employees to be able to hold back severance from them. He got something on them. Mary Beth Brown got 12 months severance from Elon. So we already know Elon is NOT stingy by any means. So those employees must have done something. Elon never shies away from a lawsuit. He may be hoping those employees DO sue. So, it ALL can come out during discovery and he can file counter charges against them. Those employees may soon wish they never tangled with him. Elon can still file criminal charges in an indictment against those employees and tie their severance up in litigation for a couple years.

Reply(1)
4
Same Ole
2d ago

Did all the tens of thousands of people laid off from META, Goldman Sachs, and all the other woke companies do the same🤔

Reply
3
Related
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

818K+
Followers
48K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy