Bryan Kohberger case: Knife sheath points to possible target, experts say

A Manhattan father suffered facial fractures after he was slugged by a stranger while walking in Greenwich Village Saturday afternoon in what investigators believe may be a disturbing assault pattern. The 58-year-old father of two told The Post that he passed his attacker on East 9th Street before the “lunatic” grabbed him from behind and clobbered him square in the face around 4 p.m. as he was heading to a nearby grocery store. “I glanced at him momentarily because it seemed weird that he was just standing” in a driveway, the victim, who only identified himself as Ron, said. Ron,...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO