James Joseph Coughlin, Jay, Uncle Jay, Jay Bird or simply Bird, was born March 31, 1953 and died unexpectedly January 7th, 2023, after a brief illness. A brother, uncle, friend to the masses, painter and highly skilled in the art of joke telling he will be remembered as an all around good guy with a kind soul and a generous heart. Jay was a nonconformist who led a simple but full life with a unique “take” on the world. This could have been the result of being the lone brother to 7 sisters. He was also proud of his Irish heritage and represented the culture well in the area of obstinacy.

