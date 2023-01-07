Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
See Who The Saints Will Play Next Season as Home and Away Opponents Have Been Finalized for 2023
With the 2022 season coming to a close, the New Orleans Saints are already looking ahead to the future as their 2023 home and away opponents have been finalized. The Saints fell to the Carolina Panthers in the season finale bringing their 2022 to 7-10, finishing third place in the NFC South. It was a season that saw Dennis Allen in his first year as head coach, a quarterback situation that we still haven't figured out since the departure of Drew Brees, and way more injuries than any team should ever have to endure.
Browns Fire Former QB Legend Bernie Kosar from Radio Gig After He Openly Broke Rule
As a franchise, the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel of the 21st century has grown in infamy. The team has had 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2001, and most recently gave the highest guaranteed contract to QB Deshaun Watson who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million this season after being at the center of 22 civil lawsuits from masseuses who alleged sexual misconduct.
NFL Fans React to Quay Walker’s ‘Despicable’ On Field Act
A member of the Green Bay Packers has drawn the ire of the NFL community after he blatantly pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff during Sunday night's NFL game between the two teams. The Packers were flagged on the play and rookie safety Quay Walker was ejected from the game.
Ranking the Top 3 Potential Landing Spots for Head Coach Sean Payton
The Sean Payton era for the Saints is just about over. Once the trade for Payton takes place the Sean Payton era will be complete. The legacy he leaves behind forever changed the Saints organization for the better. However, this trade can become the start of a new legacy or this trade can be the nail in the Saints' coffin to set us back.
Watch Lions RB Jamaal Williams Give One of the Best Postgame Interviews of All Time
The Detroit Lions have been the laughingstock of the NFL for a while now. But this year they showed that they should be taken seriously as they beat the Green Bay Packers to keep them out of the playoffs. No one exudes that attitude or sentiment more than Lions running back Jamaal Williams. After the game, Williams gave one of, if not the best postgame interview of all time.
Beer Prices at CFB National Championship Game Were Outrageous
Last night marked the end of the college football season. Georgia completely dominated TCU by the score of 65-7 in a game most of America turned off in the second half. While the game was a dud, the pregame atmosphere was as well. Tailgating is as much a part of...
