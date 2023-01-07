Reba Cox Wade, 94 passed gently at her home with her children, Sue Quesenberry and Brad Wade by her side. She is the daughter of James Pogue and Jessie Mae Altizer Cox. She is survived by a sister and brother, Glenda Dehart, (Arnold), and Allen Cox. Also surviving are her daughter in law, Deniese Wade, grandchildren Adrianne Mullins, and Ashley Meyer, and nine great-grandchildren.

FLOYD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO