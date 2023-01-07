Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Hyatt, Maxine Weatherman
Maxine W. Hyatt, of Pulaski passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Roanoke Virginia. She was born November 17, 1926. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Ray J., and Minnie Weatherman, he beloved husband, James E. Hyatt, two sisters, Daphne Hyatt and Barbara Gravley, and daughter-in-law, Diane D. Hyatt.
NRVNews
Conner, Margie Akers
Margie Akers Conner, age 90, of Christiansburg, Va. died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Albert B. Conner; son, Albert “Lee” Conner; parents, Golden Davis and Mellie Lee Duncan Akers; brothers, Golden “Kenneth” Akers and Willard “Russell” Akers; nephew, George “Davis” Akers. She attended Bible Holiness Church, Christiansburg, Va.
NRVNews
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
NRVNews
Lucado, Brenda Goodwin
Brenda Faye Goodwin Lucado, 75, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Goodwin; husband, Norman Leon Lucado; daughter, Mary S. Lucado; and her son-in-law, Frank Rierson. Survivors include her daughter, Eve Rierson; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julie Lucado;...
NRVNews
Davis, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Davis, age 71, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg, VA. Born July 11, 1951, in Princewick, WV, he was the son of the late Garland Hatfield Davis and Mary Elizabeth Harmon. Roger worked as a custodian at the Giles...
NRVNews
Bryson, Andrew Joseph
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
NRVNews
Akers, Kenneth Ray
Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
NRVNews
Sonner, Freddie Samuel
Freddie Samuel Sonner, age 56 of Pulaski passed away early Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home with his family. Born July 6, 1966 in Pulaski he was the son of Freddie W. Sonner & Willie Florence Dean Sonner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Crowder Sonner, Uncle, James P. Sonner and very special person in his life, Carson Burks “Happy”.
NRVNews
Linkous, Roger Dale
Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
NRVNews
Bailey, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Bailey, 87 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 9, 2023 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Giles County, VA on October 13, 1935 he was a son of the late Dan and Sarah Bailey. Robert was a painter by trade. During his life, he...
NRVNews
Hall, Tinsley Coleman
Tinsley Coleman Hall, age 87 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born August 25, 1935 in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Mannie Mcgill Hall & Alma Cornelius Coleman Hall. He was also preceded in death by his son, Tinsley Coleman Hall, Jr., three sisters and one brother.
NRVNews
Beamer, Bonna Sikes
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the...
NRVNews
Wade, Reba Cox
Reba Cox Wade, 94 passed gently at her home with her children, Sue Quesenberry and Brad Wade by her side. She is the daughter of James Pogue and Jessie Mae Altizer Cox. She is survived by a sister and brother, Glenda Dehart, (Arnold), and Allen Cox. Also surviving are her daughter in law, Deniese Wade, grandchildren Adrianne Mullins, and Ashley Meyer, and nine great-grandchildren.
NRVNews
Furrow, Freida Levon
Freida Levon Furrow ‘Squeaky’, of Elliston, passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Edward Eugene and Oveda Bryant Wheeling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Charlie Furrow; sisters, Kathy Nester, Loretta Furrow, Phyllis Bowles, and Juanita Dowdy; and son-in-law, Danny Combs.
NRVNews
McDaniel, Jr., Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr., 64, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a U. S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee McDaniel, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Morgan. Survivors include his mother,...
NRVNews
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
NRVNews
Surface, Harry Linwood
Harry Linwood Surface 97, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Doris by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was born April 23rd,1925 in Pulaski, Virginia. preceding are parents Irene Dixson Surface. James Ezra Surface, sisters – Beatrice, Mary brothers – Hensel, Bill, Bryce and brother-in-law and life long friend – Lonnie Mel Cash.
Franklin News Post
New sign at Franklin Memorial Park
Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220. “The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to...
Comments / 0