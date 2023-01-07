ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes

Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
C-SPAN is calling on McCarthy to allow its cameras in the House after its unprecedented coverage of the leadership fight

C-SPAN isn’t packing up its cameras quietly. The public affairs network on Tuesday sent a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy asking for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. “Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations,” co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the threats to Pompeo and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.” Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran. Along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also blamed both men for the U.S. assassination of Iran Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.
A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s residence. A special counsel to Biden says that “a small number of documents” were discovered last November and that the National Archives and Records Administration took custody of them the next day. In contrast, roughly 300 documents with classification markings have been recovered from Trump, including some that were recovered after his lawyers provided a sworn certification that all government records had been returned.
Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians are flocking daily to the sole immigration office in Port-au-Prince to secure a passport in hopes they will soon be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under a new immigration plan. The crowd has swelled ever since U.S. President Joe Biden announced last week that the U.S. will accept 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. Those selected will be entitled to work in the U.S. for two years if they have eligible sponsors and pass background checks. They also willd need a pasport to travel, prompting the daily rush at the immigration office in Haiti’s capital.
Capitol riot trial starts for man with feet on Pelosi desk

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prosecutor says an Arkansas man who propped his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riot at the U.S. Capitol planned the trip for weeks and came prepared for violence. The trial of Richard “Bigo” Barnett got underway with opening statements Tuesday. Prosecutors say he had a stun gun tucked into his pants when he stormed the Capitol, invaded Pelosi’s officer and posed for a photo that became one of the attack’s more well-known images. Defense attorneys have argued he didn’t break any barriers or assault any police officers as he entered the Capitol and wandered into the office looking for a bathroom.
Father of peace deal that ended Lebanon’s civil war dies

BEIRUT (AP) — Hussein Husseini, a former Lebanese parliament speaker and the father of the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended the country’s 15-year civil war, has died after days of illness. The country’s state-run news agency says the 85-year-old Husseini was admitted to a Beirut hospital earlier this month after suffering from a strong flu. Husseini remained in the intensive care unit until his death on Wednesday morning. Husseini was elected to parliament representing the northeastern Baalbek-Hermel region in 1972 and remained a legislator until 2008. He was elected as parliament speaker in 1984, a job that he kept until 1992. He resigned as lawmaker in 2008.
Republicans push anti-abortion measures with new majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are taking early action on abortion now that they are in the majority. Republicans approved two abortion measures Wednesday, making clear they want to go further after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to an abortion last year. However, neither of their measures is likely to win approval in the Democratic-controlled Senate. One is a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, while the other would impose penalties if a doctor refused care after an incomplete abortion attempt. Republicans say they are making good on promises to address the issue.
White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden ‘s right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations...
Georgia lawmakers push back on testifying in Trump probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers are pushing back on a state court ruling that forced some of them to testify during an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. New rules adopted Wednesday by the state House and Senate say lawmakers shouldn’t be forced to talk about communications with people outside the legislature. One key question in the investigation is whether Trump or supporters worked with lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia. The language is only part of legislative rules. It’s not clear if it would hold up in court.
NY Times editor Blake Hounshell, formerly of Politico, dies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Hounshell, a well-known political journalist who edited The New York Times’ “On Politics” newsletter and formerly held several leadership positions at Politico, has died at 44. In a note to staff, executive editor Joe Kahn and managing editor Carolyn Ryan called Hounshell a “dedicated journalist who quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene.” His death prompted an outpouring of shock and sadness from fellow journalists he worked with and mentored, as well as politicians, political operatives and others.
