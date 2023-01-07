Read full article on original website
Neece, Alma Cox
Alma Magdalene Cox Neece, 93, of Radford, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker Cox and Lacona Sutphin DeHart; son, Phillip Rickey Neece; siblings, Troy Cox, Lura Ritter, Mable Akers, Celestie Adams, Truelove Weddle, Sylvia Minnick, Grace Pennington, and June Franklin; sons-in-law, Wesley Neal and Quincy Walker; and her grandson-in-law, Mel Braheny.
Lucado, Brenda Goodwin
Brenda Faye Goodwin Lucado, 75, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Evelyn Goodwin; husband, Norman Leon Lucado; daughter, Mary S. Lucado; and her son-in-law, Frank Rierson. Survivors include her daughter, Eve Rierson; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Julie Lucado;...
Conner, Margie Akers
Margie Akers Conner, age 90, of Christiansburg, Va. died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Albert B. Conner; son, Albert “Lee” Conner; parents, Golden Davis and Mellie Lee Duncan Akers; brothers, Golden “Kenneth” Akers and Willard “Russell” Akers; nephew, George “Davis” Akers. She attended Bible Holiness Church, Christiansburg, Va.
Bryson, Andrew Joseph
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
Akers, Kenneth Ray
Kenneth Ray Akers, age 85, of Dublin, Virginia, died, Monday, January 9, 2023. He was born in Christiansburg, Virginia on May 20, 1937, to the late Henry and Bessie Musselman Akers. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Eula Albert Akers; brothers, Carl Akers, Barry Akers; sister, Dorothy Hodge. He retired from VPI & SU after 35 years of service in the printing shop.
Linkous, Roger Dale
Roger Dale Linkous, age 74 of Blacksburg, went to be with the Lord Friday January 6, 2023. Roger was born November 12, 1948, to the late Paul and Mildred Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Amelia Linkous, daughters, Jennifer Linkous, Debbie Snell and brother Woody Linkous.
Hyatt, Maxine Weatherman
Maxine W. Hyatt, of Pulaski passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Brookdale Senior Living in Roanoke Virginia. She was born November 17, 1926. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Ray J., and Minnie Weatherman, he beloved husband, James E. Hyatt, two sisters, Daphne Hyatt and Barbara Gravley, and daughter-in-law, Diane D. Hyatt.
Sonner, Freddie Samuel
Freddie Samuel Sonner, age 56 of Pulaski passed away early Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home with his family. Born July 6, 1966 in Pulaski he was the son of Freddie W. Sonner & Willie Florence Dean Sonner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Crowder Sonner, Uncle, James P. Sonner and very special person in his life, Carson Burks “Happy”.
McDaniel, Jr., Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr., 64, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a U. S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee McDaniel, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Morgan. Survivors include his mother,...
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
Obituary for Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Furrow, Freida Levon
Freida Levon Furrow ‘Squeaky’, of Elliston, passed away on January 9, 2023. She was born on October 21, 1938 to the late Edward Eugene and Oveda Bryant Wheeling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Charlie Furrow; sisters, Kathy Nester, Loretta Furrow, Phyllis Bowles, and Juanita Dowdy; and son-in-law, Danny Combs.
Corvin, Timothy Lee
Timothy (Tim) Lee Corvin, age 64, peacefully departed his earthly life at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preceding in death is father Luther Neal Corvin, mother Florence Aileen Corvin, and brothers, Lester and Marlon Corvin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Patricia Corvin; daughter, Jennifer...
New sign at Franklin Memorial Park
Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220. “The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to...
Blue Ridge man has winning photo
“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
Keith, Larry Wayne
‘Uncle Larry’ Wayne Keith, 71, of Shawsville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on October 1, 1951 to his late parents, Lawrence W. Keith and Hazel Keith. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine MacMakin; brother, Charles Keith; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Gov. Youngkin to deliver the State of the Commonwealth Address, VA General Assembly convenes and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Kroger is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a $4 million renovation in two stores in Blacksburg and Roanoke. The re-grand opening will be met with a celebration and two $1,500 donations to local nonprofits: Feeding Southwest Virginia and Rescue Mission of Roanoke. In addition, Kroger will also be giving out $5 gift cards to the first 300 at each store and is offering 20 cents off fuel from today through Saturday. The Blacksburg ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at 903 University City Blvd and the Roanoke ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. at 614 Brandon Ave.
Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; Town manager responds
Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; …. Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Ellen Campbell, the wife of late delegate Ronnie …. According to...
