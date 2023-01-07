Read full article on original website
Several Central Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce new gun law
The sheriffs of several Central Illinois counties say they will not enforce new legislation banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. In a letter posted to social media around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Logan County Sheriff Mark Landers said he believed the law violates the Second Amendment, which he has sworn to uphold.
Pritzker to police on gun ban enforcement: ‘They will do their job or won’t be in their job’
(The Center Square) – With a new ban on certain guns now in place in Illinois, some have said they won’t comply. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a message for law enforcement: Do your job or else. Gun-rights groups say the ban won’t last long. With counties across...
Rokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding
Attorney General Todd Rokita is splitting with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other fellow Statehouse Republicans by calling for no new education funding in the two-year state budget being crafted by the Indiana General Assembly. In his annual "State of the State" address, Holcomb urged Hoosier lawmakers Tuesday to increase student...
Chief justice touts Indiana courts as engines of economic development
A continuing commitment to innovation and serving Hoosiers is making Indiana's judiciary stronger than ever. That's the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered Wednesday in her ninth annual "State of the Judiciary" address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate, and executive and judicial branch officials, assembled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
Bill would penalize Idaho cities, governments that don't fully enforce abortion laws
BOISE — Rep. Bruce Skaug on Wednesday morning introduced legislation that would withhold sales and use tax revenues from local governments that say they will not investigate or enforce state abortion proclamations. It would amend the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, passed in 2021, and clarify that the...
Shapiro to nominate Scranton's Jason Kavulich as state secretary of aging
In six years, Jason Kavulich graduated from second choice for his current job to first choice for his next one. Kavulich, Lackawanna County's Area Agency on Aging director since 2016, did that job so well that Governor-elect Josh Shapiro said Wednesday he will nominate him as the state's new secretary of aging. He is the first person Shapiro announced as a cabinet choice from Northeast Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania liquor and wine price set to go up by 4%, GOP senator cries foul
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvanians are set to pay more for liquor and wine in 2023, and at least one Republican lawmaker is crying foul. Since the state owns roughly 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, setting prices is the responsibility of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). In a Jan. 5 letter shared with The Center Square, the board alerted suppliers to a planned 4% price increase.
Shapiro taps Montco commissioner to be human services secretary
A Montgomery County commissioner will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the state Department of Human Services, he said Wednesday. Dr. Val Arkoosh is the chair of the county commissioners. The physician will be nominated after Shapiro is inaugurated on Jan. 17, which is also the date in...
Gun stores ‘can continue to sell’ to police, out-of-state customers, not regular Illinoisans
(The Center Square) – Gun dealers aren’t completely prohibited from selling certain semi-automatic weapons with Illinois’ new gun ban and registry. They just can’t sell to regular Illinoisans. After the bill was signed Tuesday, state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said gun dealers can still sell certain...
Proposed child tax credit would help nearly 900,000 Nebraskans, sponsor says
Nebraska families would be able to claim a $1,000 tax credit for each of their children under a bill introduced in the Legislature on Wednesday. The Child Tax Credit Act (LB294) sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad would allow an estimated 896,000 Nebraskans to reduce their taxable income. “This child...
Governor announces new communications staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the following changes and addition to his communications office staff. Formerly serving as deputy director of communications, Andrew Isenhour is continuing his service to the state as the Governor’s director of communications. Joining the communications department is Garrison Douglas, who recently...
New DFL bill proposes guaranteed paid family, medical leave for Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota DFL leaders are pushing for a paid family and medical leave for all Minnesotans. A bill was introduced last week at the State House that would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for events like adoptions, parental leave, and taking care of loved ones. The legislation has previously been blocked by Republicans, but has new life under a Democratic majority. The program would operate like an insurance plan and would be paid for by employee and employer contributions.
ICA members discuss priorities at annual meeting
After two years of dealing with COVID-19 issues, Bob Noble says it was nice to see a good crowd at the annual meeting of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association last month in Altoona. “We were back to pre-COVID attendance numbers despite the weather,” says Noble, a producer from Mitchell County...
Prosecutors outline conspiracy in case against Madigan, ComEd
(The Center Square) – Prosectors outlined their case against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and four other defendants in a legal motion that provides new details about the alleged conspiracy ahead of a March trial date. The filing details corruption charges against four people who prosecutors allege gave...
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
Cumberland Valley's enrollment, financial contributions increasing for Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center
Cumberland Valley School Board Monday approved the Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technology Center operating budget for the 2023-24 school year. The budget includes a larger contribution from the district resulting from an increase in the number of its students attending the vo-tech campus in Silver Spring Township. The career...
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
