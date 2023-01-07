(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota DFL leaders are pushing for a paid family and medical leave for all Minnesotans. A bill was introduced last week at the State House that would guarantee 12 weeks of paid leave for events like adoptions, parental leave, and taking care of loved ones. The legislation has previously been blocked by Republicans, but has new life under a Democratic majority. The program would operate like an insurance plan and would be paid for by employee and employer contributions.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO