ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Sheffield Wednesday send Newcastle out of FA Cup with Josh Windass double

By Sam Dalling at Hillsborough
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxbjv_0k70YOsm00

This was the sort of evening from which this competition has for so long earned a living. The sort of night when an old, somewhat unloved but far from unloveable mash of iron and concrete erupted twice courtesy of Josh Windass.

The sort of 90 minutes during which Premier League high flyers, perhaps guilty of underestimating their opponents, are continually wasteful, a malaise summed up by a woeful effort from Chris Wood. It drew wild cheers from one set of supporters and a barrage of expletives from the other.

Related: Eddie Howe says ‘fatigue’ played part in Newcastle’s changes for FA Cup defeat

From there it seemed clear that Newcastle would be exiting this competition early to lower-league opposition. Bruno Guimarães’s effort proved a mere consolation.

The credit must go to Sheffield Wednesday, though. Darren Moore’s remit for the season is very much about leaving League One at the right end, but a Cup run can only help. “A special night,” he said. “I’m really pleased we put that performance on in front of our fans. We asked them to be loud and vocal and they played their part tonight.”

Windass will get the headlines but it was also a stellar evening for the homegrown goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. He has never properly established himself as Wednesday’s first-choice but Moore’s decision to have him replace David Stockdale – who had already kept 11 clean sheets in the season – in mid-December is proving correct.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

“It’s hard to single people out but he was excellent,” said Moore. “He made some really big saves so I’m really pleased for him.”

Before the pre-match light show, photosensitive supporters were advised by Wednesday’s official website to “show caution before entering the stadium”. It is a message Eddie Howe ought to have relayed to Newcastle, who began shakily.

Hillsborough itself would have shaken had Liam Palmer’s early drive not flashed wide. Jacob Murphy, who squandered possession with a poor touch, breathed a sigh of relief. Elliot Anderson was next to avoid Howe’s glances when a sloppy no-look back-pass had neither the weight nor the direction to reach Martin Dubravka. Windass arrived first but poked wide.

In mitigation, Newcastle were much changed, with only three of those who began Tuesday’s draw at Arsenal starting here. Howe put the changes down to fatigue among his regulars and said: “It’s a team I thought was strong enough at the start of the match. We just weren’t clinical in front of goal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0U8A_0k70YOsm00
Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass fires his side’s second goal past Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images/Reuters

One sight that buoyed the away fans was that of Alexander Isak. On his first appearance since September, the club’s record signing looked as dangerous as he was rusty during his 45 minutes of action.

Early on he peeled away and nodded Javier Manquillo’s cross goalward. Dawson palmed away. The same pair combined again before the break, Manquillo cutting in from the right to play Isak in. The strike was straight at Dawson. Touch and movement both there, but instinct lacking. He was replaced at the break.

But for all Newcastle’s possession, they lacked fluency. Wednesday, themselves on an unbeaten 13-match league run to match their opponent’s, were attentive, industrious and just the right side of edgy.

Their first came soon after the break, a moment of quality from George Byers earning him some space in the midfield. He found Palmer, who in turn found the recently introduced Dennis Adeniran. Windass, who was not properly attended by Jamaal Lascelles, finished. Had VAR been in operation the goal would not have stood.

Anderson should have levelled immediately, Dawson again saving with his legs. Howe had seen enough. On came Guimarães, Joe Willock and Miguel Almirón.

But the calvary failed to prevent Wednesday from doubling their lead. Windass was sent away by Michael Smith – a product of Tyneside’s famous Wallsend Boys Club – and curled a lovely finish past the helpless Dubravka.

Moore was a picture of calm, unlike the majority of north Sheffield. “I think that’s Josh’s most complete performance, since I’ve been here,” he said.

There was, though, a nervy ending. Joelinton, through sheer persistence, earned a corner. Howe used the break in play to introduce Kieran Trippier, whose corner was flicked on by Wood and tucked in by Guimarães. Had VAR been in operation the goal would not have stood. All square on that front then.

Windass was a bar’s width from finishing the tie; Willock was a Mark McGuinness intervention from levelling it. Wood should have done better after more industry from Joelinton. Instead, from just inside the area he spooned high and wide. And so home supporters sang the blues.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Mara and Djenepo strike early to take Southampton past Manchester City

What a difference a week makes for Nathan Jones. Seven days after the Southampton manager left the pitch with boos ringing his ears after losing the bottom of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, an inspired performance that was capped by goals from Sékou Mara and Moussa Djenepo’s spectacular chip from knocked the wind out of Manchester City’s sails on a blustery night on the south coast.
The Guardian

Dean Henderson sets up Manchester United semi-final but will miss out

Dean Henderson, fresh from a match-winning penalty shootout save, hurtled towards the Brian Clough Stand and slid on his backside, arms outstretched before the home supporters, wrapped up in savouring Nottingham Forest’s progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Henderson cupped his ears after saving Wolves’s first spot-kick, from Rúben Neves, prompting the Forest faithful to serenade him before the rest – “Deano, Deano!” – so he was hardly going to go shrivel into his shell after diving down to his right to deny the substitute Joe Hodge and clinch victory.
The Guardian

Farhad Moshiri backs Lampard and board amid supporter unrest at Everton

Farhad Moshiri has claimed he retains faith in the under-pressure Frank Lampard and the under-fire Everton board despite the team’s descent into the relegation zone. The Everton hierarchy had been silent on Lampard’s position after the calamitous 4-1 home defeat by Brighton last Tuesday but, responding to a letter from the Everton Fans’ Forum, the owner offered the manager some support and insisted the club needed stability. Moshiri also rejected growing calls from a wide range of Everton supporter groups to replace the chairman, Bill Kenwright, and other members of the club’s board.
The Guardian

Graham Potter claims managing Chelsea is ‘hardest job in football’

Graham Potter believes he has the hardest job in football at Chelsea owing to a combination of factors and compounded by an injury crisis. The manager, who needs a positive result at Fulham on Thursday night after a run of one win in eight in the Premier League and exits from both domestic cups, talked about how expectation levels have remained high despite radical change across all areas of the club.
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: the full list of winners

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18, her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

549K+
Followers
126K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy