FA Cup roundup: Bournemouth stung by Burnley, Fleetwood send QPR out

 4 days ago
Manuel Benson (right) celebrates with Anass Zaroury after putting Burnley in front at the Vitality Stadium.

Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson both scored twice as Championship leaders Burnley moved into the FA Cup fourth round with an impressive 4-2 victory at Bournemouth.

Benson put Burnley in front after six minutes after Marcos Senesi’s loose pass, but Ryan Christie levelled for the Cherries after an error at the other end from Josh Cullen. The visitors retook the lead as Zaroury robbed Lewis Cook of the ball before tapping in from Josh Brownhill’s pass.

If that looked easy, Zaroury’s second goal four minutes later was a work of beauty. The Morocco international cut in off the touchline, played a one-two with Brownhill, then nutmegged Jack Stephens and Phillip Billing before curling into the bottom corner to put Burnley 3-1 up at the break against Premier League opposition.

Dominic Solanke pulled one back for the hosts soon after half-time, heading home after his shot was saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but Burnley kept pushing forward. Zaroury was denied his hat-trick by Mark Travers but Benson punished another defensive error for his second goal, firing home from Ashley Barnes’ pass.

After the game, Kompany hailed Anass Zaroury for “announcing his comeback” from his World Cup heroics with Morocco. “We started the beginning of the season with a kid who needed to prove he could play in English football, and fast forward six months and we have a superstar.”

“The three huge errors for the goals make it impossible to win the football match,” said the Bournemouth manager, Gary O’Neil. “That is the story of the game. We stood no chance. I’m working hard with the players but it becomes harder when you aren’t winning. There is a process to fix them but there is no magic wand.”

Promise Omochere’s winner sent Fleetwood Town into the fourth round for the first time with a 2-1 win at home to QPR. Sam Field had broken the deadlock for the Championship side on 37 minutes, bundling in after Lyndon Dykes had helped on Ilias Chair’s ball into the box.

QPR’s lead lasted just three minutes as the unmarked Toto Nsiala headed in Danny Andrew’s corner to draw Fleetwood level. Admiral Muskwe soon blasted over one chance to give the League One side the lead and miscued a tap-in after the break but Omochere produced a fine finish on the turn to seal a deserved win.

Promise Omochere celebrates his winner for Fleetwood against QPR. Photograph: Richard Sellers/PA

Fleetwood’s manager, the six-time Scottish Cup winner Scott Brown, said: “I thought the lads were exceptional today, from start to finish. We had a desire to compete in every tackle, every aerial duel, on the floor, keeping the ball under pressure against what is a top side. They came here with a strong team and we gave as good as we got.”

Lee Ndlovu’s late header earned the National League side Boreham Wood a replay against Accrington Stanley. Boreham Wood were playing in the third round for the third consecutive year but looked to be heading out after Ryan Astley’s early goal before Ndlovu headed home in the 78th minute at Meadow Park.

Southampton fought back to earn a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace in an all-Premier League tie. Odsonne Édouard put Palace ahead in the 14th minute but James Ward‑Prowse’s free-kick evaded everyone to draw things square before the break. Adam Armstrong then pounced on a second-half gaffe by the home keeper, Vicente Guaita, to fire the winner into an empty net.

West Ham won 1-0 at Brentford as the former Bees player Saïd Benrahma struck from the edge of the area to ease the pressure on the West Ham manager, David Moyes. “Getting through in any cup competition is important and we just about got there today,” said Moyes. “I think the result in midweek – a good draw at Leeds – and a good win here today is something to build on.”

Saïd Benrahma beats Thomas Strakosha to earn West Ham victory at Brentford. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

Marco Silva enjoyed his return to Hull as his Fulham side beat his former club 2-0. Layvin Kurzawa’s 37th-minute tap-in put the visitors in front and as Hull pushed for an equaliser, Daniel James broke away at the death to seal a place in the fourth round.

Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien scored in stoppage time as Sunderland snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury. Matthew Pennington looked to have sealed a memorable win with nine minutes to go but Stewart levelled in the second minute of added time, before O’Nien pounced two minutes later to send the Black Cats through.

League One promotion chasers Ipswich beat Rotherham 4-1 in a game featuring three penalties, Conor Washington equalising from the spot for the visitors before Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns converted for the home side. Shane Long’s late goal capped a 2-0 win for Reading at home to Watford, while Preston saw off Huddersfield 3-1.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United eased past Millwall 2-0 at the Den, while Luton and Wigan drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road. League Two side Grimsby Town advanced thanks to Lewis Richardson’s winner against Burton, and Forest Green’s game with Birmingham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Guardian

