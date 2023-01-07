‘First In, First Out’ Is the Simple Chef Storage Technique That’ll Save You from Wasting So Much Food (and Money)

Read full article on original website
I’m a Trained Chef and Pasta Snob, and This New Gut-Friendly, Bone Health-Boosting Alternative Pasta Changed My Life
It seems like every time I visit the grocery store, I come across a new alt-pasta brand featuring nutrient-rich ingredients that go way beyond your standard durum wheat semolina (chickpea, brown rice, soy, lupini bean, or sorghum pasta, anyone?). Of course, as a big fan of both pasta and the wonders of a well-balanced gut microbiome, I’m always eager to check out the newest kid on the shelf—which has led me to Solely’s brand-new organic green banana fusilli pasta. And I must say, it definitely exceeded my expectations.
7 RD-Approved Tips That Will Help You Make the Most Delicious Plant-Powered Meals
Here’s something I’m sure we can all agree upon: When a dish is seasoned to your liking, it tastes better and eating it is more satisfying. Pretty simple science, right? This week, we’re going to apply this ethos to our goal of incorporating more plants into our meals.
Okay, Really: Can the Trace Amounts of Caffeine in Decaf Coffee or Tea Keep Me Awake at Night?
Some of us absolutely love and thrive on cup after cup of strong coffee (yours truly included), while others aim to avoid caffeine at all costs. If you’re in the latter group for whatever reason—perhaps the stimulant triggers digestive discomfort, or it keeps you wired straight until bedtime—you might prioritize decaf coffee if you still love the taste of java, or maybe opt for decaf tea instead.
17 Best National Healthy Meal Delivery Services That Are a Must-Try This Year
What’s for dinner? It’s a perennial question. For some, it’s an excuse to dig into the newest cookbooks or blogs for inspiration. But for those of us who hate grocery shopping, don’t feel comfortable with our cooking skills, or have zero time to plan (let alone cook!), the question causes a fair bit of anxiety and stress. Enter the national, healthy meal delivery services that we're about to suggest.
This Affordable Rolling Rack From Amazon Helped Me Streamline My Home Gym—And It’s 25% Off Now
When I moved into my new home in July, one of the things I was most excited about was my expansive utility room, which housed my washer and dryer, extra fridge and freezer, and seemed like the perfect place to set up my first-ever home gym. After years of fitness experimentation and being a health and fitness writer, I had accumulated an awful lot of equipment, ranging from jump ropes, resistance bands, and yoga mats, to trendy Bala Bangles, dumbbells, and boxing gloves.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and Here’s Why Your Skin Is Begging for Probiotic Body Washes This Winter—These Are the 4 Best’
From gut-boosting properties to inhibiting the overgrowth of yeast, probiotics have a flurry of benefits for your digestive system, vaginal health, and mood. But there are more benefits to probiotics than meets the eye. According to Anna Chacon, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist based in Miami, Florida, topical probiotics offer a slew of benefits for the skin.
I Tried the Plant-Based Frozen Meal Delivery Service That Takes Under 5 Minutes To Prep Every Night—And, Wow
The term “frozen food” has had an unfair reputation for years. A frozen dinner was thought of as cheap, low on flavor, and something you ate while watching TV (i.e. "TV dinners"). But that just isn’t true anymore. In recent years the frozen food industry has made...
For Better Sleep and a Healthier Heart, Consider Extending Your Dry January Into ‘Dry Everuary’ This Year
Of course, the holiday season is a time of year when some of our fondest lifelong memories may be formed. However, by the time January rolls around, it’s no surprise that most of us are feeling exhausted (with a capital E) and are cheersing for a bit of a refresh, reset, and relax moment.
A Cardiologist and Therapist Talk Through How Planting and Living Near Trees May Actually Help You Live Longer
From stone fruit and summer shade to showy fall foliage and fresh, oxygen-rich air, it’s no secret that trees are prolific givers. Growing evidence of a connection between green space and health risk factors such as exercise, stress reduction, and social connection has natural scientists wondering: can trees help us live longer?
Derms Say Kojic Acid Is the Secret Ingredient Your Butt-ne Fighting Routine Is Missing
While all breakouts are annoying, pimples on your butt are in a different category of frustration. Not only can they be very painful (if you’ve ever tried to sit down with a deeply-rooted blemish on your derriere, you know what I mean), but they’re often tricky to treat. And even if you’ve figured out how to get rid of the pimples themselves, you’re often left with discoloration and scarring long after they’re gone.
I Pick at My Skin When I’m Stressed—Here’s How to Undo The Damage, According to Derms
Confession: I’m a recovering skin picker. It’s bad, I know—any dermatologist will tell you that picking your skin is a major skin health no-no, but when I’m really stressed out, I just can’t help myself. My hands will almost always end up on my forehead, feeling around for even the smallest bump or blemish to squeeze into oblivion. And in the event that there’s an actual pimple to pick at, it’s never enough to just pop it and walk away. Instead, I’ll pick, squeeze, poke and prod until I’ve turned what would’ve been a minor blemish (gone in a few days tops) into a gnarly wound that’ll be on my face for a week plus. The original tiny spot is now a crater surrounded by swaths of angry, swollen skin. TLDR: stress picking at your face never ends well, but it happens.
7 Smoothie Ingredients You Should Be Buying at Trader Joe’s
Grocery stores seem to have reached a new level of fandom in recent years, but none have star power quite like Trader Joe’s. Whether you go for the affordable prices, stellar nut butter selection, skin care products, or friendly, Hawaiian shirt-clad crew members, TJ’s is always buzzing with customers and exciting new products.
8 Easy, Dietitian-Approved Snacks That Give You a Jolt of Long-Lasting Energy (and You Can Buy Them All Online)
From shorter days to fewer hours of sunlight, winter solstice signals a period of darkness and frigid temperatures (brrr). Thanks to the shorter days and dimmer conditions, our circadian rhythms are thrown off balance, making us feel more sluggish than usual (that's right—it's not just you). That's because "when it's dark, the body produces more melatonin, making us feel sleepy and tired," says Alyssa Wilson, RDN, MS, LS, a registered dietitian and metabolic health coach for Signos based in Memphis, Tennessee. Whether you're feeling slumped, or your stomach is growling, energy-boosting snacks are the perfect mood and energy pick-me-up.
‘I’m a Ceramicist, and This Is My Exact Routine for Restoring Moisture in My Dry, Clay-Covered Hands’
Winter weather does frightful things to skin, often causing it to dry out and become prone to cracking, flaking, itching, and more—but that's actually not the reason why I have dry hands this season. Sure, dry heat and icy temps contribute to my mitt's lack of moisture, however, they’re merely a supporting act in the hydration heist that occurs on a daily basis.
This Moisturizing Cream Is Like a Humidifier for Your Body (and It’s Been Saving My Skin This Winter)
While it’s usually the most neglected part of my routine, I simply can’t afford to skip moisturizing my body in the colder months. The frosty frigid air does a number on my body skin, leaving it feeling tight, scaly and desperate for humidity. A humidifier helps account for the lack of moisture, of course, but let me put you onto a body moisturizer that brings the hydrating effects of humidity straight to your skin. Meet the Humanrace Humidifying Body Cream ($54).
Professional Stylists Say These 7 Air-Dry Products Are the Secret to Healthier Hair
Despite countless hours and many, many failed attempts, I’ve never been able to successfully heat-style my hair at home. I’ve tried curling wands, flat-iron waves, and those blow-dry brushes that are supposed to simplify the process for newbies like me–but air drying my hair will always be the easiest (and healthiest) solution.
5 Gut-Friendly Smoothie Recipes Guaranteed To Bring Regularity to Your Morning Routine
In the blink of an eye, the new year has arrived, which means that getting back on track with your health goals might be top of mind. Though what we hope to achieve in 2023 might not all be the same, we’ve learned that gut health is worth prioritizing year-round whenever possible.
The Longevity-Boosting Benefits of Following a (Mostly) Plant-Based Diet Are… Eye-Opening
By now, we all know that diet fads are the absolute worst. Although social media and external factors might attempt to influence how we eat, we know better: that it really depends on the individual’s needs. This means listening to one's body to determine the best way to achieve a well-balanced, healthy, and joyful lifestyle.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
For Optimal Digestive Benefits, Should You Drink Coffee With Your Breakfast or Before It?
Considering the fact that two thirds of Americans drink coffee, it makes sense that the delicious beverage is often under the microscope. The main issue with coffee (raise your hand if you suffer from acid reflux…sigh) is how acidic it is. So, how does drinking coffee on an empty stomach compare to sipping it alongside your scrambled eggs in terms of digestion?
