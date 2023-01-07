Now let’s back up. (I didn’t leave my baby in the car for those of you who can’t get past that first part.) I was unloading my groceries into my van like I usually do. Bulky items in the trunk, delicate items in the front seat … you know, just a completely regular day for me. On this particular day I was actually doing that whole “push the baby in the stroller and drag the cart behind you” type of grocery shopping. I had forgotten my baby carrier at home so that was the next best option. Once I had all the groceries in the van and...

16 DAYS AGO