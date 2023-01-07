Read full article on original website
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Woonsocket Call
Fred Trading members are continuously increasing and are not going to slow down anytime soon
01/11/2023, Dubai, UAE // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Fred Trading, a leading forex market trading platform, has reached a new milestone with over 10,000 members following the platform for forex market trading ideas. The company, founded by successful forex trader Fred Frost, has gained a reputation for its expertise in the forex market and strategic approach to investing.
Woonsocket Call
Automatic Lubrication System Market Analysis, Industry Overview, Share, Size Forecast Till 2027 - AB SKF, Timken Company, Cenlub Systems, ATS Electro-Lube, Oil-Rite
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2023 -- Automatic Lubrication System Market Analysis, Scope & Overview. Recent research examines global market structure, segmentation, growth rates, and revenue share comparisons. It is also concerned with the primary elements driving regional dynamics, current business trends, and the worldwide Automatic Lubrication System industry. The research perform extensive SWOT assessments with access to a vast set of information in order to help market players make internal (weaknesses and strengths evaluation) and external (threat and opportunity evaluation) advances.
Woonsocket Call
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on January 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 23,900 shares of common stock and 12,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to four new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Marketing Europe Celebrates Soundcore’s Launch Event Hosted At BoxPark Shoreditch
Bournemouth-based marketing agency, Quantum Marketing Europe, is celebrating a successful launch event for the audio equipment brand, Soundcore. The event, hosted at BoxPark Shoreditch, was designed to support Soundcore’s new line of products. United Kingdom - January 12, 2023 — Quantum Marketing Europe was tasked with supporting the launch...
Woonsocket Call
Asian Financial Forum Kick-Starts 2023 on a Positive Note
- The 16th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) kicked off today on a positive note, attracting over 1,000 participants on day one, including more than 100 global leaders and officials invited as speakers and 19 delegations from Mainland China and overseas. This was also reflected in the results of a poll conducted at the event, in which close to 70% of respondents indicated a neutral to positive sentiment towards the global economic outlook.
Woonsocket Call
Onapsis Announces Collaboration with Wipro to Remove Security as a Digital Transformation Roadblock
Through this new collaboration, enterprises no longer need to sacrifice speed and security in their digital transformation journey. Onapsis, the market leader in business application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced a strategic collaboration with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, to drive digital transformation and business growth for customers.
Woonsocket Call
Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028 - Global Opportunities in Data Communications and Telecommunications - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report identifies the opportunities for next generation transceivers in data communications and telecommunications. Although the longer-term future of transceivers may be found in co-packaged optics, much of the next-generation transceiver space - consisting of the latest...
Woonsocket Call
Bono Hair Upgrade Their Website To Enhance Customer Experience
Leading manufacturers of hair replacement systems, Bono Hair, announce an upgrade to their website to enhance engagement and improve online presence. Bono Hair is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the hair replacement systems industry, with more than a decade of market experience and over 80 skilled technicians. The company continues to set the standard in the hairpiece industry, a claim that was substantiated by the recent website upgrade. The goal of upgrading Bonohair.com is to ensure quality interaction with its online customers and enhance customers’ satisfaction.
Woonsocket Call
Web Design North Offers Digital Marketing and Photography Marketing Services
Web Design North is a reputable agency that provides online marketing services to commercial clients in Canada. Web Design North is an expert in developing B2B websites and providing online consulting services with the goal of boosting a company's bottom line through improved e-commerce capabilities. The business is based in Toronto and services customers across Canada and Ontario. Web Design North should be the first pick for anyone seeking a business in Toronto that can provide search engine optimization services.
Woonsocket Call
Global Skin Care Products Market 2022 to 2026: Featuring Avon Products, Coty, Colgate-Palmolive and Revlon Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global skin care products market. The global skin care products market is expected to grow from $125.40...
Woonsocket Call
Exo® Wins 2023 BIG Innovation Award for Exo Works™
Company recognized for its intelligent and intuitive point-of-care ultrasound workflow solution. Exo (pronounced “echo”), a pioneering medical imaging software and devices company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Exo was recognized for its intelligent and intuitive point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) workflow solution, Exo Works™, which enables physicians to document, review, bill and manage quality assurance all from one platform in seconds. The cloud-based platform includes tools for real-time collaboration around ultrasound images between care teams – powering efficiencies, enhancing revenue and most importantly, driving better patient outcomes.
Woonsocket Call
Athersys to Participate in Advanced Therapies Week and Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe in January
Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem® (invimestrocel) for critical care indications, announced today their participation in two January conferences, Advanced Therapies Week presented by Phacilitate from January 17-20, 2023 in Miami, FL and the 2nd Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe from January 30-February 1, 2023 in London, UK.
