Leading manufacturers of hair replacement systems, Bono Hair, announce an upgrade to their website to enhance engagement and improve online presence. Bono Hair is undoubtedly one of the leading names in the hair replacement systems industry, with more than a decade of market experience and over 80 skilled technicians. The company continues to set the standard in the hairpiece industry, a claim that was substantiated by the recent website upgrade. The goal of upgrading Bonohair.com is to ensure quality interaction with its online customers and enhance customers’ satisfaction.

1 DAY AGO