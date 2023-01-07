Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines. For...
Bed Bath & Beyond is running out of time
Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy. The retailer said Tuesday that net sales fell 33%, to $1.3 billion, during its latest quarter ending November 26 compared with the same stretch a year ago. It lost $393 million during the quarter, a 42% increase from a year ago.
Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage market it once led
Wells Fargo, long one of the biggest players in the mortgage business, is taking a big step back. The scandal-ridden bank announced a significant shift on Tuesday to focus its mortgage business on serving bank customers and minority homebuyers instead of acquiring new customers. Wells Fargo said it will also...
Netflix stock soars on the dollar's slide
Netflix had the kind of year in 2022 that only the ghoulishly morbid Wednesday Addams would love. But, now, in part due to a sagging dollar, the picture is getting brighter. Netflix shares plunged more than 50% last year due to concerns about streaming subscription fatigue, increased competition from the likes of Disney, Apple, Amazon, Comcast's Peacock, Paramount and CNN and HBO owner Warner Bros. Discovery, along with questions about whether Netflix's new advertising-supported option would help or hurt it.
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring. A spokesperson for BlackRock told CNN on Wednesday that the layoffs amount to less than 3% of the company's workforce. BlackRock, a leader on Wall Street, has been on a major hiring spree...
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
