Netflix had the kind of year in 2022 that only the ghoulishly morbid Wednesday Addams would love. But, now, in part due to a sagging dollar, the picture is getting brighter. Netflix shares plunged more than 50% last year due to concerns about streaming subscription fatigue, increased competition from the likes of Disney, Apple, Amazon, Comcast's Peacock, Paramount and CNN and HBO owner Warner Bros. Discovery, along with questions about whether Netflix's new advertising-supported option would help or hurt it.

7 HOURS AGO