ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

ODOT opens comment portal for U.S. 23 north of Columbus

By By David Patch / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cyVCP_0k70XGrB00

The Ohio Department of Transportation has set up an online portal for people to leave location-specific comments about the U.S. 23 corridor north of Columbus through Delaware County.

“This is an opportunity to share thoughts on where you see congestion or safety concerns and where you’d like to see improvements on U.S. 23,” the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments said in an announcement of the ODOT page related to its Route 23 Connect study.

“This feedback will be critical in evaluating potential improvements and will be considered by the project team as it continues technical analysis of the corridor,” the metropolitan council said.

The portal is available at https://www.publicinput.com/23connect and will be open through Jan. 15.

ODOT’s page repeated, however, that a new freeway to bypass U.S. 23 through Delaware and Worthington was ruled out in “Phase A” of the Route 23 Connect study, while the current “Phase B” is intended to identify small-scale projects along the existing roadway.

“The cost, complexity, and environmental impact of the concepts presented in Phase A were too high to pursue further, so the study is shifting its focus toward identifying smaller-scale improvements,” ODOT said.

The targeted section of U.S. 23 is between Waldo, Ohio and the I-270 beltway around Columbus.

“This evaluation will inform an action plan that pinpoints specific new project concepts that can be advanced to the project development phase,” ODOT said. “These new project concepts will range in size and scope, aiming to provide safer and more efficient travel, including increased travel time reliability for through traffic. Concepts studied will be implementable within a timeframe that will provide drivers with benefits sooner rather than later.”

U.S. 23 in Delaware County and northern Franklin County has long been a thorn for Toledoans driving to Columbus because of the corridor’s heavy commercial development and growing local traffic. The section between Waldo and I-270 has 38 traffic lights.

Area officials believe the resulting congestion could impair northwest Ohio’s ability to attract new business related to the massive Intel semiconductor plant now under construction northeast of Columbus in New Albany, Ohio. Toledo is the only major Ohio city without a direct freeway connection to Ohio’s capital city.

A $1 million feasibility study, half-funded by ODOT and one-quarter each by TMACOG and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, looked at five freeway options to link U.S. 23 with either I-71 to the east or U.S. 33 to the west, as well as converting existing U.S. 23 to a freeway.

But a study report ODOT issued in early May said state officials had ruled out further study of any of the six options because none of them offered a time savings large enough to justify costs for land acquisition and construction. None would reduce travel time by more than 13 minutes while all cost more than $1 billion, the report said.

ODOT officials said at the time they instead would investigate the potential for smaller U.S. 23 projects that would address specific problem areas rather than tackling the entire corridor.

Toledo City Council passed several weeks later a resolution calling on the DeWine administration to “overrule” ODOT’s findings, and TMACOG’s current statement said its leaders will continue to rally support for a bypass.

“With hopefully several more years of federal funding available through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, now is the time to prioritize a free-flowing connection between northwest Ohio and Columbus,” said Tim Brown, the metropolitan council’s president. “Beginning to plan for this project now will help Ohio potentially access these federal dollars, and every indication is that Governor DeWine’s administration will begin working with us on an action plan.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
SUNBURY, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of son, 5, in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene

Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy