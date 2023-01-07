Gov. Kristi Noem sworn in for 2nd term, reflects on what surprised her in her first

PIERRE— Gov. Kristi Noem was sworn in for her second term Saturday and used her nearly 30-minute speech to reflect what surprised her during her first four years as governor.

“Four years ago, when I stood with all of you, I spoke about the fact that I wanted to be a governor that was remembered for working for the next generation,” Noem said, after being sworn in using her father’s Bible and her husband Bryon by her side. “I wanted to create opportunities for all of our kids and for our grandkids to stay right here in our state to live their dreams and to be happy.”

Noem touted the state’s economic growth and the challenges the state faced in the last four years, from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She spoke about the next challenges the state faces in the upcoming years from protecting the state’s freedoms and continuing to build the state for families in the future.

But, she added, there was cause for celebration. Noem then launched into her best David Letterman Top 10 List impression, called, “The Top 10 List of Things that Surprised Me as Governor.”

The crowd in the rotunda, which included standing room only on the third and fourth floor overlooks, laughed as the governor poked fun at her husband and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden.

Highlights included how much people care where Noem is, how quickly decisions can be implemented, that she can wear jeans to work, that no one cares you’re the governor when tubing at the lake and that she loves the job.

Noem worried when she first took office that it might have been boring based on the advice she’d gotten but she was wrong.

“I love the challenge of serving in this role. The opportunity to get up every single day with a purpose,” Noem said. “Every day is different. The people I work with. I have the best boss, the people of South Dakota.”

Near the end of her speech, Noem looked to the four statues in the Capitol Rotunda, Courage, Integrity, Wisdom and Vision, as guiding principles for the next four years as she serves her term.

“They're here to remind us of the values and the principles that we should embrace as we lead the state through incredibly challenging times,” she said.

More of Noem’s vision for the future of the state will come during her State of the State speech Tuesday in front of the South Dakota Legislature, when the 98th Session of the Legislature begins.

First-term lawmakers and returning lawmakers were also sworn in Saturday morning at the Capitol. Constitutional officers, such as Attorney General Marty Jackley and Secretary of State Monae Johnson, were sworn in after Noem took the oath of office.

At the end of the Inauguration, ahead of South Dakota State Football playing in the FCS Football Championships Sunday, Noem helped lead the crowd in the SDSU fight song, another added reminder of the celebratory times.

Noem’s Top 10 List of Things That Surprised Her as Governor

No. 10: “People care where I am.”

No. 9: “I can wear jeans if I want to.”

No. 8: “The diversity of our high school mascot names throughout history.”

No. 7: “How quickly decisions can be implemented.”

No. 6: “I was more inspired than I thought by the hard work and dedication of our state employees.”

No. 5: “No naps.”

No. 4: “I was shocked by all the items people mail to me at the Governor’s office or at home every week.”

No. 3: “I haven’t had time to go elk hunting.”

No. 2: “No one cares if you are governor when you are tubing at the lake.”

No. 1: “How much I love my job.”

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Gov. Kristi Noem sworn in for 2nd term, reflects on what surprised her in her first