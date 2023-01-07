Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's 17-yard sack: 'I was yelling in his ear'
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-13 rout to clinch the NFC's No. 2 seed, ending their season on a ten-game winning streak, split between two different starting quarterbacks. Brock Purdy had an efficient performance, finishing 15/20 for 178 yards and a career-high three touchdowns after...
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson thinks he'll be ready for wild-card game
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be hopeful that he'll be able to play on Wild Card Weekend in an effort to help his team defeat the reigning AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has been out for the past five games with a knee injury that has been...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Injury to this key Bengal could open door for Ravens
Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost another key piece to their offensive line in Week 18 when right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury. His absence could further weaken a Cincinnati line that is already without La’el Collins. In a news conference Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor...
Broncos Reportedly Interviewing A Candidate With Proven Success
According to a few sources across the league, Jim Caldwell will interview with Broncos today, a coach with a great track record. Caldwell has coached in the NFL for 18 seasons but hasn’t been in the league since 2019. In his league tenure, Caldwell has worked for the Indianapolis...
Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023
With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
Report: Russell Wilson could cost Broncos chance at Sean Payton
Word around the NFL is that if the Denver Broncos can’t land Sean Payton to be their next head coach, it may be because of his disinterest in having to be tied to starting quarterback Russell Wilson for the next few seasons. The Broncos 2022 campaign was an unmitigated...
Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season
The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
NFL exec suggests Dolphins can't offer Tua Tagovailoa an extension this offseason
It appears some within the NFL would think twice about offering Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a significant contract extension this offseason. "You can't tie the money to a player you're not sure can stay healthy," an unnamed AFC executive told ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Marcel Louis-Jacques for a piece published Wednesday. "If he didn't have the medical history, maybe you think harder about doing something. The concussion dynamic is harder to figure out since I'm not sure his medical on that."
Lions Announce 10 Players Signed To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Alexander, 25, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. He...
Steelers' Cam Heyward Responds to Retirement Thoughts
There has been some news circulating around Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and his future in the NFL. After the Steelers' Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, Heyward said he wasn't certain if the team would want him back for another season because of his age and his cap hit. The 33-year-old is set to take on $22 million in cap space next season but is coming off a 10.5 sack year in 2022.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin among 20 athletes buying 104-acre Iowa farm
It used to be that a shoe deal or commercial with Nike was the pinnacle of off the field/court revenue for elite athletes. Heck, Michael Jordan was already a superstar on the court, but he became a global icon because of his shoes. While shoe deals and more sports-related endeavors...
