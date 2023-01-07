ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Cal-Vintage Roofing Offers Professional Services for Sacramento Homeowners

Cal-Vintage Roofing is known as the leading provider of roofing services in Sacramento, with a commitment to delivering the highest quality and most efficient services for residential and commercial properties. The team at Cal-Vintage Roofing is dedicated to meeting all roofing needs with their expertise and commitment to excellence. Cal-Vintage...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Decisive Point Consulting Group Signs Contract Award Supporting the San Francisco VA Health Care System

Decisive Point Consulting Group (“DPCG” or the “Company”), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Health Information Technology and Patient Safety Technology Integration to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), today announced the signing of a contract award supporting the San Francisco VA Health Care System (“San Francisco VA”), San Francisco, CA, under its partnership with CareView Communications Inc. Decisive Point Consulting Group and CareView formed a Partnership to contract directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HVAC Service Company in Vacaville – A Quick Guide

HVAC Service Vacaville Alamo Heating and Cooling Inc. provides AC maintenance to residents and businesses in Vacaville, CA and the surrounding areas. We believe that quality service is key when it comes to air conditioning system maintenance, and we are proud to offer our clients the best possible service. Alamo Heating and Cooling Inc 380 Weatherly Way, Vacaville, CA 95687, United States Visit our website https://alamoheatingandcoolinginc.com/
VACAVILLE, CA
The Pioneer Diversity Certification Organization, DTUI.com, Earns IACET Continuing Education Provider Accreditation

SAN FRANCISCO - January 11, 2023 - (Newswire.com) The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Diversity Training University International (DTUI.com) the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation. Only approved IACET Accredited Providers organizations can offer IACET Continuing Education Units (CEUs). The accreditation period extends for five years and includes all programs DTUI provides and creates during that period.
STANDARD, CA

