Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Giants success has teams calling about their coaches

Brian Daboll knows all about it. He was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and, after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, he received inquiries to interview for head coaching positions around the league. Among the teams he met with were the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins before landing with the Giants. The interest was in large part because the Bills were rolling, quarterback Josh Allen was rising and Daboll as the orchestrator was in demand. This is what is going on with Mike Kafka, the novice play-caller Daboll hired to run the Giants’ offense. The Giants made the playoffs for the first time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE

