Brian Daboll knows all about it. He was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and, after the 2019, 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, he received inquiries to interview for head coaching positions around the league. Among the teams he met with were the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins before landing with the Giants. The interest was in large part because the Bills were rolling, quarterback Josh Allen was rising and Daboll as the orchestrator was in demand. This is what is going on with Mike Kafka, the novice play-caller Daboll hired to run the Giants’ offense. The Giants made the playoffs for the first time...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO