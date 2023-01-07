Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
DeSantis slammed for his decision to turn a progressive Florida college into a conservative oneVictorFlorida State
Gov. DeSantis Appoints Conservative Activist to Florida School Board To Remove 'Woke' Teachings From School CurriculumToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Deputies: Driver killed in crash with pickup truck in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — A woman is dead after a truck turned into her path while driving Wednesday morning in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies were dispatched at 7:02 a.m. along with Polk County Fire Rescue to the scene of a crash on North Combee Road at Saddle Creek Road.
Driver dies after suffering medical episode while leaving St. Pete Publix, hitting vehicle, police say
A woman died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving out of the parking lot of a Publix store in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Largo
A pedestrian died after she was struck by an SUV in Largo on Monday night, police said.
Witnesses say person 'darted' into traffic in Largo deadly crash
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Monday night. Police officers responded to Fountain Way and Ulmerton Road for a traffic crash at around 9 p.m. There, they learned an SUV headed west struck a person who witnesses said "darted into the path" of the SUV, Largo police said in a news release. The woman was not in a marked crosswalk.
fox13news.com
2-year-old Florida panther struck, killed by car is first reported death of 2023
IMMOKALEE, Fla. - Wildlife officials have reported the first Florida panther death of 2023. The 2-year-old female was found dead Monday from an apparent vehicle strike on a rural road east of Immokalee in Collier County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. In 2022, a total of...
Deputies searching for missing Bradenton man; family says he may be in trouble
BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Justin Darr?. Manatee County deputies say they are searching for the missing 39-year-old. Darr has not talked to his family for several days and they are scared that he may be in some sort of trouble, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
iontb.com
Pedestrian struck and killed crossing Ulmerton Road in Largo
The Largo Police Department (LPD) Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatality crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the area of. Fountain Way and Ulmerton Road. According to investigators, a westbound SUV struck an adult female pedestrian, which witnesses...
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
79-year-old woman dead, another injured after truck hits them in Dunedin, deputies say
A truck hit two women who were crossing a street in Dunedin Saturday — leaving one of them dead, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Man injured after he was struck by train near Busch Blvd.
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was struck by a train. It occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, east of the Busch Boulevard and North Boulevard intersection. Preliminary information suggests he was laying near the tracks when the incident occurred. The man...
iontb.com
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
Fuel tanker spills 700 gallons of diesel in Pasco County intersection
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County intersection is closed after a fuel tanker rolled over, spilling approximately 700 gallons of diesel onto the road, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue. The truck rolled over early Wednesday morning at Bellamy Brothers Boulevard and Johnston Road in the Darby community....
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
Police: Clearwater mom dies, 7-year-old hurt after shooting between current, ex-boyfriends
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater mom who was shot Sunday night during an argument at her apartment has died from her injuries, police said in an update. Her 7-year-old daughter remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Clearwater Fire & Rescue, along with the police department, responded around 6:30 p.m. to...
WESH
Police: Florida mom killed, 7-year-old hospitalized after boyfriend and ex get into shootout
A Clearwater mom died Sunday night after she and her 7-year-old daughter were hit by crossfire during a shootout between her boyfriend and the child’s father, police said. The Clearwater Police Department said Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital. As of this report, her daughter is still alive at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Small plane crashes 16 seconds after Venice takeoff, killing family, NTSB report shows
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings of a small airplane crash that claimed the lives of three family members from St. Petersburg in early December.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 5