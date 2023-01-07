Aaron Rodgers reportedly dating Bucks owner’s daughter

One thing you can say about Aaron Rodgers, he is definitely a ladies’ man. Rodgers has dated a NASCAR driver, several Hollywood starlets, and now he is dating a basketball owner’s daughter.

TMZ reported Friday night that Rodgers is dating Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens ‘s daughter, Mallory Edens . The two haven’t confirmed or denied the relationship yet.

Rodgers, who has minority stock in the team, was seen sideline with Edens at the Bucks/Lakers game a few weeks ago which had tongues wagging that more than friendship was happening.

The four-time MVP was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley but the pair broke up last year before the NFL season started which was big news at the time.

Aaron was then linked with an internet influencer for a bit which obviously didn’t work out either, so now he has moved on and moved on quickly.

Rodgers is not one to discuss his private life. The rare occasion that he did, was when he won the NFL MVP award back in 2021 and that’s when he let it be known he was engaged to Woodley to a shocked audience.

However, don’t expect Rodgers to make some huge announcement about his dating life because that’s not him.

