The Giants could try to scheme up a dozen different ways to contain the NFL’s best receiver, but it would be a lot easier to just ask Adoree’ Jackson to handle the job. Jackson, who missed the final seven games of the regular season with a reported sprained MCL, was limited in Wednesday’s practice, as has been the case in recent weeks. After receiving extra attention from a trainer at the start of practice, the veteran cornerback said he is “not sure” if he will return Sunday to match up with the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in the Giants’ wild-card contest, but...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 26 MINUTES AGO