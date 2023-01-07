Read full article on original website
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
2 children shot while exiting Metrobus in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
fox5dc.com
2 kids shot after getting off bus in Northwest
Two children were shot in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has the latest details from the scene.
fox5dc.com
Community frustrated after man kills 13-year-old
Calls for transparency continue tonight after a 13-year-old was killed in Northeast over the weekend. D.C. police said the shooter confronted the teen when he saw him breaking into cars. That man still has not been identified. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts is continuing to track this developing story.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox5dc.com
Teens arrested for stealing cars after high-speed chase in Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. - Police in Charles County are searching for the drivers of two stolen vehicles. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police tried to pull over a vehicle reported as stolen in a rural section of the county near Port Tobacco Marina. As the officer began to try and pull...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
fox5dc.com
Shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake not 'centered around race'
D.C.'s police chief breaks his silence on the investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez is live outside D.C. Police headquarters with the latest.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
fox5dc.com
Armed robbers break into home, attack resident in St. Mary’s County: police
GREAT MILLS, Md. - A St. Mary's County resident was hospitalized after being attacked by two armed robbers who broke into a home in Great Mills during a burglary early Tuesday morning. The assault happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive. Investigators say two...
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after man shoots teen breaking into cars in Northeast
The calls for transparency are growing two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from the Brookland neighborhood with more info. on the matter.
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfax County vehicle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County. The single vehicle crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. Crash reconstruction detectives responded to the scene. Lee...
fox5dc.com
3 stolen cars recovered after high speed chase
Three stolen cars were recovered after a high-speed chase in Charles County. The drivers were all teenagers. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Charles County Sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson about the case.
fox5dc.com
Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
fox5dc.com
2 men rob Brink's employee at gunpoint in Hyattsville
The bandits who robbed an armored truck at a bank in Hyattsville Monday afternoon are still on the loose. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has more information from police and reaction from residents in the area.
fox5dc.com
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages
Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
fox5dc.com
Southbound lanes on I-495 blocked after stolen tractor-trailer stopped by police
WASHINGTON - Fairfax County Police temporarily blocked lanes on I-495 Monday night after a tractor-trailer was stolen, police say. Fairfax County's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unite conducted a traffic stop on a stolen tractor-trailer Monday on I-495 southbound near Braddock Rd. The driver, 43-year-old Kirk Hart of Florida, was arrested with...
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
fox5dc.com
Missing mother Ana Walshe's husband appears in court on new charges over her disappearance
QUINCY, Mass. - The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing D.C. real estate executive from Massachusetts who disappeared on New Year's Day, arrived for a court appearance Monday morning at Quincy District Court. Brian Walshe was handcuffed and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and what appeared to be plastic bags...
