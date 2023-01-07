ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

2 children shot while exiting Metrobus in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Two children were shot as they were exiting a Metrobus in the Brightwood neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Street. According to the Metro...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Community frustrated after man kills 13-year-old

Calls for transparency continue tonight after a 13-year-old was killed in Northeast over the weekend. D.C. police said the shooter confronted the teen when he saw him breaking into cars. That man still has not been identified. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts is continuing to track this developing story.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 dead, 1 hurt in Fairfax County vehicle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Fairfax County. The single vehicle crash was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. Crash reconstruction detectives responded to the scene. Lee...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 stolen cars recovered after high speed chase

Three stolen cars were recovered after a high-speed chase in Charles County. The drivers were all teenagers. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Charles County Sheriff's spokesperson Diane Richardson about the case.
fox5dc.com

Video captures illegal dumping operation in Oxon Hill

OXON HILL, Md. - Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents tell FOX 5 it’s unsanitary. The piles of trash and waste and more are behind a gate that leads to storage units on private property. Bordering the storage...
OXON HILL, MD
fox5dc.com

Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable

WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages

Investigation after DC mom unable to locate son with autism after school amid bus driver shortages. Officials say an investigation will be conducted after the mother of a 6-year-old with autism says she was unable to locate him after school Monday in an issue that appears to stem from ongoing bus driver staffing shortages that are affecting D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education.
WASHINGTON, DC

