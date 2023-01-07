Read full article on original website
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
PsyPost
A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects
A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed.
Healthline
Working with COPD
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can cause challenges in the workplace, but employment may still be possible — and even beneficial. Working with COPD depends on a number of factors, including your occupation, the amount of time you work, your age, overall health, and the severity of COPD conditions.
neurologylive.com
Motor Symptoms Predate Prodromal Parkinson Disease by 3 Years, Study Finds
The case-control study identified numerous motor symptoms and signals that are associated with Parkinson disease diagnosis years after they begin to occur. Using Medicare-linked data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS), recently published findings found an association between motor symptoms and unrecognized Parkinson disease (PD) that was seen up to 3 years before diagnosis.1.
Healthline
What Does It Mean to Have Moderate COPD?
Moderate COPD may mean that physical activity is more difficult, and you may cough up mucus more regularly. People with moderate COPD can take steps to improve their life expectancy by preventing progression to severe COPD. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of lung disease that makes it...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
physiciansweekly.com
The Effectiveness of DBT-bGT Compared to Treatment as Usual for ADHD Adults
The following is a summary of the “Dialectical behavioral therapy-based group treatment versus treatment as usual for adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder: a multicenter randomized controlled trial” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Halmøy et al. Studies on structured skills training groups have revealed...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
neurologylive.com
Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy
The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of Severe Asthma Subtype on Disease & Economic Burden
Patients with both type 2 (T2)-high and T2-low severe asthma experience a high disease burden and a high economic burden, which indicates an unmet treatment need, according to findings published in the Journal of Asthma and Allergy. “Previously, several studies have investigated patients with severe asthma based on their phenotype,...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
Alzheimer's drug granted accelerated approval by FDA. These are the risks
CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports the US Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the Alzheimer's disease drug Lecanemab, one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline.
neurologylive.com
Debating Surgery in Genetic Disorders with Epilepsy: Scott Perry, MD
The head of neurosciences at the Jane and John Justin Neurosciences Center of Cook Children’s Medical Center spoke about his experience in a debate on surgery in genetic disorders at the 2022 AES Conference. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “First of all, for 15 years or...
docwirenews.com
Magnesium Intake and Incident CKD
Results of recent studies have suggested an association between low levels of serum magnesium and kidney injury. However, there are few data available on whether dietary magnesium intake is related to kidney function. Hee Byung Koh, MD, and colleagues at the Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, Republic of...
neurologylive.com
Worse Clinical Outcomes, Higher Mortality Rates, and Shorter Lifespans in Epilepsy and Dementia: Ifrah Zawar, MD
The assistant professor of neurology at the University of Virginia spoke at the 2022 AES Conference about clinical outcomes of patients with dementia who experience seizures. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “Various studies in the past have shown that anywhere from 1.5% up to 64% of patients...
neurologylive.com
Clinical Outlook on ND0612 in Parkinson’s Disease
Ryan Case, PhD, head of clinical medical affairs at NeuroDerm, spoke about the main findings from the phase 3 BouNDless trial of ND0612 for Parkinson disease. NeuroDerm recently announced ND0612, a 24-hour/day subcutaneous infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD), met its primary end point in the phase 3 randomized, double-dummy BouNDless trial (NCT04006210) with improvement in ON time for patients with Parkinson Disease (PD).1 The treatment is designed with the purpose of improving the pharmacokinetic profiles of oral LD/CD and maintaining therapeutic levodopa plasma concentrations.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Life Expectancy of Someone With Myelodysplastic Syndrome?
People with low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) can live for five years or more with current treatments. People with high-risk MDS, who develop acute myeloid leukemia (AML), have a reduced life expectancy. MDS has various subtypes, which are detected by blood and bone marrow tests. Your therapy and prognosis depend on...
MedicalXpress
Dawn-to-dusk dry fasting leads to health benefits in the study of immune cells
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have found more evidence that dry fasting (fasting without food or liquid intake) from dawn to dusk can play an important role in overall health. In a new study published in Metabolism Open, researchers found that fasting from dawn to dusk for four weeks has an anti-atherosclerotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumorigenic effect on the proteins in a type of immune cell called a peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC).
optometrytimes.com
CAM for the treatment of Sjögren syndrome–related ocular surface disease
Patient quality of life has been shown to be severely impaired by the associated ocular surface symptoms, so treatment aims for symptomatic relief and prevention of further damage to the ocular surface. Sjögren syndrome is a potentially life-threatening chronic autoimmune disorder that can cause irreversible damage to exocrine glands, such...
