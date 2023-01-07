Read full article on original website
Manitowoc County Leaders to Recap 2022, Look Ahead to Courthouse Dome Project
There are a pair of governmental meetings scheduled for today in Manitowoc County, both involving the Public Work Committee. The group will gather by themselves at 4:30 p.m. in the Communications and Technology Building. They will receive updates from each division, including reports on drug disposal, tire collection, capital projects,...
Manitowoc County Veteran Service Commission to Look Over Assistance Requests This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Veteran Service Commission will be in the Vet Service Office at 9:30 this morning. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the group will enter a closed session to review applications for assistance. Veteran...
Winter Walking Open At Citizen Park Rec Center
The Manitowoc Senior Center is reminding citizens of the Winter Walking program at the Citizen Park Recreation Center. According to Michelle Michaels, Indoor walking is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for this walking activity and it’s open to everyone. Those participating...
Two Rivers Board of Appeals and Plan Commission to Begin the Week
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Board of Appeals will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. where they will discuss an appeal submitted by a resident that lives in the 800 block of Buchholz Street. This resident is looking to...
Manitowoc County Board of Adjustment to Meet This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Adjustment will be in the County Office Complex at 9:00 this morning. They will be looking over a Conditional Use Request from a property owner in the Town of Kossuth before also looking over a pair of Variance requests.
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Evening
There is only one meeting on the City of Manitowoc’s calendar today. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 this evening. They will review change orders, as well as pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. They will also review contractors...
Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force to Wear Blue This Week to Raise Awareness
Human trafficking remains a major issue that tends to slide under most people’s radar. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, seven federal human trafficking cases were filed in 2021, with 14 defendants being convicted. The Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force is looking to raise more awareness of the...
Manitowoc County Health Department Releases the 2022 Community Health Assessment
The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment (CHA). This report helps define the health of a community by exploring successes, gaps, and barriers that exist in Manitowoc County and assists in the identification of priorities, and leads to the subsequent creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
Green Bay Alderman Calls on State Legislature to Distribute Surplus Money
A city leader in Green Bay is calling on the State Legislature to redistribute the surplus money in the State budget. It has been estimated that the State of Wisconsin will have a $6.6 billion surplus in this coming budget leaving many to wonder what will actually be done with that money.
Manitowoc County Health Department Talks Radon: What Is It? Why Should We Care? What Should We Do?
The Manitowoc County Health Department is warning of the dangers of radon. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week Manitowoc County Health Officer Stephanie Lambert explained that radon is an odorless, colorless gas that is naturally found in soil. “It is the number one cause...
Manitowoc Public Library Offers Cats on Mats and Teen Lock In Yoga Classes
The following article was submitted by Kate Casey, owner of Cats on Mats Yoga. For many of us, the annual flipping of the calendar from December to January means a period of evaluation and self-reflection. What has worked for me over the last year and what hasn’t? What do I want to accomplish in the next twelve months? Who do I want to be and what do I want my life to look like? For many of us, these considerations lead to a recommitment to caring for our physical bodies, learning a new skill, or establishing healthier boundaries with work, relationships, et cetera.
American Legion Post 477 and Scott’s Vending to Host Dart Tournament This Weekend
Dart throwers from around the area are being invited out to Shadows Bar in School Hill this weekend for a fundraising tournament. The proceeds from the event, organized by Scott’s Vending and American Legion Post 477 out of St. Nazianz, will go to Old Glory Honor Flight as they continue their goal of giving aging veterans the opportunity to see national monuments.
Sheboygan City Council Terminates Administrator Todd Wolf
The Sheboygan City Council has terminated City Administrator Todd Wolf. During last night’s Common Council meeting, eight alders voted in favor of removing Wolf from his position while two opposed. The exact reason for the termination was never officially released, however, WHBL Radio in Sheboygan reported that it revolves...
Two Rivers Main Street Is Looking for Artists
Two Rivers Main Street is looking for artists to help adorn the Cool City with their works. The organization which assists in the revitalization of Two Rivers has issued a call for art which will be printed on banners, and will then be displayed on light poles in the downtown area.
Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide
A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
Severe Damage In A Sheboygan County Housefire Monday
A fire caused major damage to a home in Sheboygan County early last evening. Sergeant Trevor Bethke of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said 13 fire agencies assisted the Haven Fire Department in battling the blaze at N7321 Deerfield Lane in the Town of Mosel. Arriving deputies from a...
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
MPSD Will Hold Another Referendum in April
There will be another school referendum in the Manitowoc School District this spring. The Board of Education says it has voted to hold the referendum April 4th seeking funds to maintain K-12 educational programming and opportunities. The vote will be to renew approvals from the voters in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The question will be to exceed the state’s revenue limits to sustain programs and services amid rising inflation and inadequate state aid. If approved, the five-year operating referendum would increase the property tax levy rate from its 38-year record low but keep the tax rate lower than during the 2015-2016 school year. Superintendent James Feil said more information will be shared in the next two months and the district will hold public informational sessions.
Manitowoc’s Newest Coffee Shop Now Officially Open
“I want to thank everybody today for coming to our ribbon-cutting and being part of our first month. It’s been so fun.”. That is Aubry Hassemer, owner of the lakeshore area’s newest coffee shop called Retro Eighth, located at 8th and Huron Streets in Manitowoc. Aubry and her...
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Two Burglary Suspects
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a duo believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries. Javier Romero and Haley Romero are believed to have burglarized car washes in Manitowoc and the surrounding area and stayed at different hotels throughout their crime spree.
