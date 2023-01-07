Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL All-Pro wide receiver on trade market: Will Giants try to make a deal?
The New York Giants head into the NFL playoffs a bit thin at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson missed chunks of the season with ACL injuries. Kadarius Toney is in Kansas City. Kenny Golladay is in the witness relocation program (we kid because we care). Want to...
Alex Clancy: Cardinals would want at least an early 2nd round pick for DeAndre Hopkins
Alex Clancy, host of the LockedOnAZCards podcast, tells Jonathan Peterlin the Cardinals would want at least an early 2nd round pick for DeAndre Hopkins as he breaks down what it would mean to get the All-Pro WR to the Browns this offseason.
LeBron says Kevin Durant is ‘first’ who could eventually pass him (and Kareem) to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer
LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. James is 423 points shy of Kareem’s mark of 38,387 points. At his current pace of 29.1 points per game, LeBron needs 15 games to pass Jabbar, meaning it could happen Feb. 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks -- give or take a game or two.
Week 18 winner and season’s overall top finisher revealed in SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge
A contestant who goes by the entry name of njr captured Week 18 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge as this individual correctly selected 12 NFL games last weekend during the final weekend of the regular season. Njr won via the tiebreaker vs. another contestant. Njr earned the weekly top...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone on current left field situation: A competition? A hole?
It might be Oswaldo Cabrera. It might be Aaron Hicks. It might be Estevan Florial. Or the Yankees’ next left fielder could, well, come straight out of left field. The Yankees don’t know who will play the position for them in 2023, and manager Aaron Boone said there could be a spring training competition for the position, though the front office has been working on all ways to improve the roster.
