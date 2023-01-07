ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help

Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

