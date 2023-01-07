Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Kennett ends losing streak with second upset over Bernie
The Kennett Indians (6-8) ended a four-game losing streak Tuesday night in the team’s second upset over Bernie (9-4) at home after successfully contending with the Mules’ impressive long range shooting game. Putting up over 80 points against Bernie once again, Kennett won 81-66. “We knew we had...
semoball.com
DONETTES 2, EAST CARTER 0: Doniphan beats Lady Redbirds in rematch of LRCC final
ELLSINORE — Nineteen days after the Doniphan Donettes and East Carter Lady Redbirds battled for the Lady Royals Christmas Classic title, the two squads met Monday in a key Ozark Foothills Conference battle. And for the second time in 19 days, the Donettes emerged victorious, this time by a...
semoball.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Neelyville downs Clearwater in battle of the Tigers
NEELYVILLE — The Neelyville Tigers defeated the Clearwater Tigers 93-69 at home Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference contest. Preston Goodnight led Neelyville’s scoring with 21 points, with Casen Stephens putting in 17 points in the victory. “We were able to get an early lead and maintain...
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 10: Jackson advances to Flyer invite final with win over host Flyers
Jackson (11-3) rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat fifth seed and host Lindbergh, 55-52, to advance to the Flyer Invitational Tournament championship – its first appearance in the fixture since 2017, in which the Indians won their most recent regular season tournament championship. Jackson’s opponent in the championship...
semoball.com
Portageville Bulldogs falls short against Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — Portageville fell to Bootheel rival Caruthersville 62-52 on Friday, Jan. 6. “The boys competed hard,” said Portageville coach TJ Smith. “We had some shots fall early that gave us a boost, but ended up a few box outs and defensive stops short of pulling this one out.”
semoball.com
WRESTLING CELEBRATION: Mules honor founding coach, get pair of wins as they mark 50 years on mat
On a night when the man who gave birth to the Poplar Bluff wrestling program, Terry Smith, was honored with induction to the program’s ring of honor, the Mules played host to Notre Dame and Kennett and made sure to put on quite the exclamation point to further illustrate how important the sport has become in town.
semoball.com
Portageville annihilates Caruthersville and wins big at Holcomb
The Portageville girls’ basketball team upped its winning streak to four games after wins over Caruthersville and Holcomb. The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) won 69-4 over Caruthersville (0-9) on Friday, Jan. 6, and defeated Holcomb (5-8) by a score of 61-40 on Monday, Jan. 9. Amiyah Saxton led the team...
semoball.com
NMCC wrestling goes 3-0 at MICDS Quad
ST. LOUIS — The New Madrid County Central wrestling squad had an impressive showing at the MICDS Quad on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Eagles finished the day with a 3-0 record. The team defeated Maplewood-Richmond Heights 54-12, MICDS 60-16 and Hancock 66-12. Paxton White, Tharon Harper, Ja’Den Kelso, Gavyn...
semoball.com
Redhawk center proves valuable to his coach and the nation
Four years ago, after watching Southeast Missouri State left tackle Drew Forbes be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, veteran Redhawk coach Tom Matukewicz stated that “the guy on the O-line that we’ll really miss is Lucas Orchard.”. It wasn’t that Orchard, who interestingly...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Kait 8
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Day the Campbell Bank Was Robbed
It seems like Almost Yesterday that strangers entered the bank of Campbell, Missouri and made off with some of the community’s money. It was just a few moments after 3:00pm on November 11, 1933 when two men in fancy dark suits walked into the lobby of the small bank on Campbell’s Main Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Road Superintendent to Retire This Week
A longtime Obion County government employee will serve his last day on the job this week. Road Superintendent Gary “Jip” Lofton will retire from the Highway Department on Thursday. The 65 year old Lofton told Thunderbolt News about his career with the county.(AUDIO) Lofton explained his decision for...
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
When Pigs Fly BBQ event returns to Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The aroma of barbeque will again fill the Show Me Center. The 3rd Annual When Pigs Fly BBQ indoor BBQ Bash kicks off on Saturday, January 14. Doors open for the event at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children four to...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
darnews.com
Boil water advisory for 142 area
Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
