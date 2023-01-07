Read full article on original website
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman still trying to return
It has been a long few years for former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman. He had been one of the Orioles’ better arms, someone who appeared on the cusp of a solid major league career. However, shoulder injuries ruined his 2017 campaign and he was never able to recover, undergoing the knife in 2019. Tillman has been out of baseball since a disastrous four game stint in Triple-A as part of the Rangers organization in 2018.
A Knicks’ player the Detroit Pistons can have practically free
The Detroit Pistons are near the bottom of the NBA, so will be looking for ways to improve any way they can. Troy Weaver has shown a fondness for taking flyers on first-round busts, guys who haven’t panned out since being high draft picks but could thrive in a new environment.
Anonymous scout rips Yankees, praises hires of Brian Sabean, Omar Minaya
The New York Yankees introduced an unforeseen pivot point in their offseason this week when they hired both Brian Sabean and Omar Minaya to front office advisory roles no one knew were vacant. When Sabean comes calling and begs for you to find a place for his championship scouting pedigree,...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend
Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
Francisco Lindor announces big personal news
Francisco Lindor announced some big personal news on Wednesday. The New York Mets shortstop and his wife Katia announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Their baby is due in June. “Celebrating love & baby número dos coming June 2023,” Katia wrote in her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A... The post Francisco Lindor announces big personal news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
