It has been a long few years for former Baltimore Orioles All Star Chris Tillman. He had been one of the Orioles’ better arms, someone who appeared on the cusp of a solid major league career. However, shoulder injuries ruined his 2017 campaign and he was never able to recover, undergoing the knife in 2019. Tillman has been out of baseball since a disastrous four game stint in Triple-A as part of the Rangers organization in 2018.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO