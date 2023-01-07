Read full article on original website
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
WLKY.com
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
wdrb.com
Lanes on Interstate 64 westbound blocked near Middletown after 5-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanes are blocked after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound near the Gene Snyder Freeway in east Louisville on Sunday morning. TRIMARC reported a five-vehicle crash around 11:15 a.m. on I-64 near Middletown. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 18.1, in between I-265 and the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
