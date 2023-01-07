ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023

I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
TAMPA, FL

