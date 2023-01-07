Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
sarasotamagazine.com
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?
We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
2 dead after fiery crash in Polk County
Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Polk County on Friday night.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
10NEWS
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Mysuncoast.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two cars caught on fire in crash off I-75N SR 64
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Two cars caught on fire in a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 pm on January 7th 2023. The crash blocked off three lanes of traffic. Fire crews responded to the scene and towed away two of the cars involved in the crash. Lanes have now been cleared...
Clearwater's new park reaches milestone as June opening approaches
Coachman Park will see a lot of changes coming with a new boutique hotel, apartments, and restaurants all surrounding Imagine Clearwater.
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
wild941.com
Concerts Coming To Tampa In 2023
I am loving all the shows that are coming to the Tampa Bay area this year! There are a couple on this list that spark my interest. Whats your favorite? Who are you most excited to see? I have yet to attend the Strawberry festival, so I am stoked about that event. Im sure there will be more concerts announced as the year goes on. Below are some of the ones that I am interested in. Get your tickets, and I’ll see you there!
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is warning drivers to stop speeding on I-4
I can’t wait for these 100 mile an hour drivers to land in jail. It is very frightening to drive on I4 with people speeding and weaving in and out of cars. If you drive the speed limit you feel like you are crawling and will get hit any moment. It’s terrible!
