Cincinnati, OH

Utah State Edge Rusher Transfers To Cincinnati

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bearcats landed one of the 25 best sack artists in the country last year.

CINCINNATI — One of the nation's top sack artists in 2022 is transferring to Cincinnati. Utah State transfer edge rusher Daniel Grzesiak is now a Bearcat.

He played one season for the Aggies after transferring over from Nevada in 2022 and was USU's best pass rusher .

Grzesiak led the Aggies with 8.5 sacks (23rd in the country) while being sixth on the team in tackles, with 51, including 13 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

He has a similar build and motor as Ivan Pace Jr. at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds.

The graduate transfer redshirted as a freshman, and has one year of eligibility remaining, he is The Athletic's 20th-ranked transfer available.

The comet should help the Blackcats defense maintain its standard in 2023 after losing pass-rush punch from Jabari Taylor and Ivan Pace Jr.

CINCINNATI, OH
